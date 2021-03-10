/EIN News/ -- Achilles Therapeutics to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

London, UK 10 March 2021 – Achilles Therapeutics plc (“Achilles” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that an abstract was selected for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which will be held in a virtual format from April 10-15, 2021.

Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Characterization of a novel clonal neoantigen reactive T cell (cNeT) product through a comprehensive translational research program

Poster Number: 1508

Poster Session Category / Title: Immunology / Adoptive Cell Therapy



The abstract and full session details can be found at www.aacr.org. The AACR poster website will be launched on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

