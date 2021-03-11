Webber Marketing Adds Credit Versio as a Sponsor of the National Battle of the Bands
Sponsorship Will Support the National Battle of the Bands Syndicated Limited TV SeriesCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webber Marketing and Consulting, LLC (WMC), the largest marketing agency of record for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), announces Credit Versio as an official sponsor of the National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) and its “Salute to HBCU Marching Bands” syndicated limited TV series.
“We are thrilled about adding Credit Versio as an official sponsor of the NBOTB,” says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands. “This sponsorship will support the ever-expanding digital footprint of the NBOTB and the continued execution of our mission to enhance the exposure of HBCUS and their marching bands.”
Credit Versio’s contribution will not only support the “Salute to HBCU Marching Bands” limited TV series, but it will also assist the NBOTB in its digital distribution of full-length episodes and highlights of the NBOTB. This cross-platform approach will reach tens of millions of viewers who passionately follow HBCU events and are excited to have unique access to HBCU bands.
“Credit Versio is honored to be an official sponsor of the NBOTB and HBCUs. We believe there’s a very large and underserved demand for streaming and televised HBCU content and we’re proud to participate in making it more available to fans and alumni,” says David Michalek, Chief Brand Officer of Credit Versio.
With a mission to help millions of people by providing education and easy to use software that will guide them to better credit, Credit Versio is the first of its kind artificial intelligence driven software, built by a team of seasoned credit experts and engineers, that can read a credit report, find negative information, and guide the user through the dispute and correction process.
For more information and announcements about the NBOTB visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com and stay updated on social media at @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).
About Webber Marketing and Consulting
Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and is the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program development, on-site event execution, experiential marketing and media. WMC provides their clients with focused programs that deliver measurable results, improve market position and build for future successes. www.webbermarketing.net
About the Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands
The event’s mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, the roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing our future leaders. Event organizers have generated more than $500,000 in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com
About Credit Versio
Credit Versio is the first of its kind artificial intelligence driven software credit repair company. It makes fixing your credit and increasing your credit score fast and easy. The company’s goal is to help millions of people by providing education and easy to use software that will guide them to better credit. www.creditversio.com
