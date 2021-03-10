Dates & Highlights Announced for 12th Annual Indian River Marine Flea Market and Boat Show
Marine Flea Market – Fishing Show – New & Used Boats – Fishing Seminars – Seafood Indian River Vero Beach, Florida Marine Event Takes Place May 1-2, 2021VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian River Nautical Flea Market and Seafood Fest will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Indian River County Fairgrounds in Vero Beach, FL.
Highlights of this year’s marine event include a boat show and sale inside the 18,000 sq ft Expo building featuring boats from Liquid Planet Marine of Melbourne and Clermont and free fishing seminars sponsored by Extreme Fishing Club.
As well as indulging cravings for the latest boats, marine gear, nautical buffs can enjoy live music throughout the day. To satisfy cravings of a different sort, seafood vendors will offer delicious seafood and beverages.
The Indian River Fairgrounds is located at 7955 58th Ave Vero Beach, FL with easy access from I-95 and US 1. There is plenty of free parking.
The Indian River Marine Flea Market is designed to be a RETAIL SHOPPING VENUE. It will be held in three separate spaces which allows social distancing. Catering to all levels of enthusiasts from fishermen to pleasure boaters and lovers of nautical décor, the show provides two days to hunt for the right accessories, equipment and supplies. Anyone who has a boat, wants a boat or needs something for their boating adventures will find it here and at a great price!
In addition to the boats, products and services, great deals are available on offshore rods, reels, tackle, dock lines, halyards, sheet lines, anchor lines, ladders, seats, Bimini tops, life vests, mooring whips and bases, gauges, wakeboards, skis, wake surfers, kneeboards, boat covers, scissors, fenders, antique collectibles and maps, marine artifacts, lures and lines, boating apparel, taxidermy, diving equipment, and all kinds of other marine items will be available to purchase.
Admissions is $7 and Children 12 and under are free. Visit the Indian River Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival website www.FLNauticalFleaMarket.com for more information, discount tickets, vendor applications and specific driving directions. Contact Under the Sun Promotions, Inc. at 954-205-7813.
Larry Burdgick
Under the Sun Promotions, Inc
+1 954-205-7813
info@flnauticalfleamarket.com