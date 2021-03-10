Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Announces 102 Criminal Charges Against Proprietors of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding School

Mar 10, 2021, 12:50 PM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today in a press conference that his Office has filed a total of 102 criminal charges against Boyd and Stephanie Householder, who were the owners and operators of the now-defunct Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding School. Boyd and Stephanie Householder have been arrested and are in custody.