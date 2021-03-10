When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 10, 2021

MG Foods of Charlotte, NC is recalling various Turkey Sandwiches due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products were distributed between March 3, 2021 and March 5, 2021 and packaged in clear plastic wedges & paper bags. The products were sold at distributors located at the Charlotte Douglas Airport and via vending machines and micro markets located in business locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The company reacted swiftly and as of end-of-day March 5, 2021 affected products were removed from sale at all locations.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

On March 2, 2021 during routine environmental testing the company detected the presence of Listeria on surface areas where the recalled products were produced. Out of an abundance of caution, MG Foods is recalling the products due to the potential that some product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Products recalled at the Charlotte Douglas Airport are:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC CONTAINER USE BY DATES MG Foods Combo Half & Half 6.82 oz 1 00000 50069 9 Plastic Wedge 3/9/2021 MG Foods Turkey & Cheddar BLT 6.9 oz 1 00000 50068 2 Plastic Wedge 3/7/2021 MG Foods Turkey & Swiss Croissant 7.5 oz 1 00000 50011 8 Brown Bag 3/7/2021

Products recalled in vending machines and micro markets located in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia are:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC CONTAINER USE BY DATES Fresh to You Club on Toast 10.3 oz MGF0930 Plastic Wrap 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Club Panini 8.50 oz MGF9844 Plastic Wrap 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Club Sub 9.14 oz C0932 Plastic Wrap 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Club Sub 9.14 oz MGF9100 Plastic Wrap 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Deluxe Triple Decker Club 12.17 oz MGF9719 Plastic Wrap 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Ham & Turkey Combo 5.85 oz MGF3054 Plastic Wedge 3/9/2021 Fresh to You Ham & Turkey Combo on 12 Grain 7.20 oz MGF6011 Plastic Wedge 3/9/2021 Fresh to You Jumbo Turkey & Cheese Sub 6.74 oz MGF1002 Plastic Wrap 3/9/2021 Fresh to You Market Club 11.85 oz MGF9800 Plastic Wrap 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Market Ham & Turkey Combo 5.85 oz MGF23054 Plastic Wrap 3/9/2021 Fresh to You Market Shaved Turkey & Cheese 4.55 oz MGF25571 Plastic Wedge 3/9/2021 Fresh to You Shaved Turkey & Cheese 4.55 oz MGF5571 Plastic Wedge 3/9/2021 Fresh to You Turkey & Baby Swiss on a Honey Brown Roll 9.42 oz MGF9703 Plastic Wrap 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Turkey & Cheddar Club 10.02 oz MGF9710 Plastic Wedge 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Turkey & Cheese Cut 6.56 oz MGF0596 Plastic Wedge 3/9/2021 Fresh to You Turkey & Cheese Hoagie 6.35 oz MGF0597 Plastic Wrap 3/9/2021 Fresh to You Turkey & Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli on Pita 8.29 oz MGF9806 Plastic Wrap 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Turkey & Swiss on a Kaiser Roll 8.1 oz MGF9712 Plastic Wrap 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Turkey & Swiss on a Wheat Roll 5.22 oz MGF0854 Plastic Wrap 3/9/2021 Fresh to You Turkey & Swiss on Whole Wheat 3.9 oz MGF0283 Plastic Wedge 3/9/2021 Fresh to You Turkey Club Croissant 7.94 oz MGF9103 Plastic Square 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Turkey Cranberry Pita 9.0 oz MGF9804 Plastic Wrap 3/7/2021 Fresh to You Turkey Melt Croissant 6.7 oz MGF3032 Plastic Wrap 3/9/2021 Fresh to You Tuscan Turkey Ciabatta 9.18 oz MGF9810 Plastic Wrap 3/7/2021 MG Foods Combo Half & Half 6.82 oz 1 00000 50069 9 Plastic Wedge 3/9/2021 MG Foods The Club Sub 8.5 oz 1 00000 50002 6 Brown Bag 3/9/2021 MG Foods Turkey & Cheddar BLT 6.9 oz 1 00000 50068 2 Plastic Wedge 3/7/2021 MG Foods Turkey & Pepperjack Sub 7.9 oz 1 00000 50055 2 Brown Bag 3/7/2021 MG Foods Turkey & Provolone BLT 8.1 oz 1 00000 50065 1 Plastic Wedge 3/7/2021 MG Foods Turkey & Provolone on 12 Grain 8.9 oz 1 00000 50066 8 Plastic Wedge 3/7/2021 MG Foods Turkey & Swiss Croissant 7.5 oz 1 00000 50011 8 Brown Bag 3/7/2021

Product labels are attached for identification of products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard any remaining product. Consumers may contact MG Foods at 1-855-424-8390 Monday thru Friday 7:00am – 7:00 pm EST for any questions related to this recall or to request a full refund.