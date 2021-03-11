Quikteks Tech Support Shares Tips on Strengthening Passwords to Stay Secure
Managed service provider encourages businesses to change passwords often, offering tips to easily remember them
Password policy problems are one of the main drivers of cyber weakness.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quikteks Tech Support, a business technology solutions provider, has released recommendations for password policies to enable businesses to maintain strong cybersecurity defenses. These include a new way to help memorize complex passwords and a useful infographic on this topic. Specifically, the firm recommends changing passwords once per quarter.
— Andrew Rich, CEO
“Password policy problems are one of the main drivers of cyber weakness,” explained Quikteks President and CEO Andrew Rich. “I can’t tell you how many times we’ve been called in to remediate a serious breach or malware attack and discover that the victim’s password was ‘password’ or the like. It is a solvable problem, but it takes a focus on establishing the right way of setting up complex passwords, cycling them regularly and learning ways to memorize them. This the problem we solve.”
Strong password rules enable businesses to limit breaches on multiple accounts. If a hacker can log into multiple systems with one password, a company’s risk exposure multiplies exponentially. Good passwords also prevent continuous hacker access to signed-in accounts. With effective memorization, it is also possible to limit guesswork.” Rich added, “Businesses must remain vigilant in the world of cyber security. With rogue programs and hackers out there attempting to login to your accounts, it’s vital to keep them guessing. Be like James Bond, flipping his license plates. ‘Keep ‘em guessing.’”
To learn more about strengthening cyber defense with effective passwords
About Quikteks Tech Support
Quikteks is a managed service provider (MSP) that supports businesses with all their technology needs. The firm provides outsourced IT services, with supporting hardware and software, system monitoring, and program installation and updates. The Quikteks team is renowned for its strong customer service and ability to secure clients’ networks with the latest technologies.
