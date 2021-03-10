Announcing 2021 Law Day Art Contest for Oahu Students Grades 3 to 8

HONOLULU – All Oahu students in third to eighth grades are invited to participate in the First Circuit Court’s 2021 Law Day art contest. Public, private, and home-schooled students are welcome.

This annual event provides an opportunity for students to learn about our nation’s legal system by putting their creative talents to work in a fun, friendly contest. For teachers, the activity may be incorporated into their existing curriculum, as extra credit, or done just for fun.

The American Bar Association’s Law Day 2021 theme is “Advancing the Rule of Law Now” and participants may submit two-dimensional pieces of art reflecting that theme. Submissions can include, but are not limited to hand drawn posters, collage, digital art, photography, written poetry, etc.

Artwork should be no larger than 8-1/2″ x 11″. One entry per student. The student’s full name, school, and teacher’s name and contact information, must be written on the back of the poster.

Awards will be presented to individual students in two categories: third to fifth and sixth to eighth grades. Winners will receive a certificate of achievement, Law Day medal, and a gift card ($20 for first place, $10 for second and third place). The winners’ artwork will be displayed in an Oahu courthouse.

Entries must be delivered or postmarked by April 30, 2021 to:

Office of the Chief Court Administrator The Judiciary, State of Hawaii 777 Punchbowl Street Honolulu, Hawaii 96813-5093

For contest details, contact Lauren Nagata at 539-4889 or email her at: lauren.e.nagata@courts.hawaii.gov

Click here to view the 2021 First Circuit Law Day Art Contest Flyer.