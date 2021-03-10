Work on Woodland Road Betterment Project to Resume March 17

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work on a Route 1004 (Woodland Road) betterment project is scheduled to resume Wednesday, March 17. Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting March 17, Woodland Road will be closed to all traffic between the intersections of 13th Street and Evans Ave. Traffic accessing Woodland Road via Route 322 or Wrigley Street will follow a detour using Dorey Street and East 11th Street. Traffic attempting to access Woodland Road from downtown will be required to find an alternate route.

This closure will be in place 24-hours per day until crews finish work on the westbound lane heading toward downtown Clearfield. PennDOT anticipates the contractor will complete work on that lane in approximately one month. Work will then shift to the eastbound lane heading toward the Clearfield Mall. PennDOT will issue an update before work starts on that lane.

PennDOT reminds motorists that traffic heading toward the Clearfield Mall will NOT be permitted to travel through the work zone until the contractor completes the project in its entirety. The current schedule projects a completion date in early September.

Overall work consists of waterline replacement, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation and full-depth reconstruction of the roadway between the intersection of Route 322 in Lawrence Township and the intersection of Market Street in Clearfield Borough. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $2.9 million project.

