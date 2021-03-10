Work Resumes Next Week at the Route 283/Landisville Interchange Project in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – Work resumes next week at a widening and reconstruction project at the Route 283 interchange with Route 722 (Landisville) in Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, from 9 PM, Monday, March 15, to 6 AM Tuesday, March 16, there will be lane closures in both eastbound and westbound directions on Route 283 at the interchange so the contractor can set barrier along the shoulder of the highway. The contractor will set barrier on the eastbound side first, then move operations to the westbound side.

Once this work is completed, two lanes of traffic will be open in both directions of Route 283. The shoulders will remain closed

The contractor will resume work off the road, behind the barrier. This work includes ramp and structure work, excavation, and paving.

The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of the project.

Those wishing to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at the Fruitville Pike, and follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283.

Work on the bridge decks spanning Route 283 will begin later in the spring. Updated press releases will be issued prior to that work.

This work is part of a $18,467,109 contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018