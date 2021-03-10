Northbound Broad Street (Route 611), Henry Avenue Lane Closures Next Week for Safety Improvements in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic lane closures are scheduled next week from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at several Broad Street (Route 611) and Henry Avenue intersections in Philadelphia, for delineator installations under a project to install safety enhancements on various state highways and intersections across the five-county Philadelphia region to improve travel and reduce high-speed and wrong-way crashes, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, March 15, through Thursday, March 18, northbound Broad Street (Route 611) at Tioga Street;

Monday, March 15, through Thursday, March 18, northbound Broad Street (Route 611) at Ontario Street;

Monday, March 15, through Thursday, March 18, northbound Broad Street (Route 611) at Venango Street; and

Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, northbound Henry Avenue at Hermit Lane.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly

