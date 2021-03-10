Route 2075 Logans Ferry Road Single-lane Restrictions Begin Thursday in Plum

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Logans Ferry Road (Route 2075) in Plum Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, March 11 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Logans Ferry Road between Logan Drive and Entrance Drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday, March 17 as crews conduct drilling work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

