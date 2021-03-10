Route 19 Perry Highway Lane Restrictions Start Thursday in Pine Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 19 (Perry Highway) in Pine Township, Allegheny County will start Thursday, March 11 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Perry Highway in both directions between Wallace Road and Nicholas Drive weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late June. Crews from Mascaro Construction will conduct work for the Allegheny Health Network at the Wexford Health & Wellness Pavilion. Crews will conduct roadway and driveway modifications, signal installation, concrete median work, drainage improvements, ADA ramp installation, and milling and paving.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Brad Greb at 412-292-9465 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

