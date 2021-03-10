DHHR Discovers Unreported COVID-19 Related Deaths by Healthcare Facilities
Acuity Specialty Hospital
3
Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital
2
Berkeley Medical Center
1
Bowers Hospice House
1
Brightwood
1
C.A.M.C - Teays Valley
6
C.A.M.C. - General Division
1
C.A.M.C. - Memorial Division
8
Camden-Clark Medical Center Memorial Campus
12
Cameron Nursing and Rehab Center
1
Cedar Ridge Nursing Home
1
Continuous Care
1
Davis Medical Center
2
Decedent’s home
25
E A Hawse Nursing and Rehab
3
Eagle Pointe Nursing Home
3
Eldercare Health and Rehab
1
Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center
1
Elmcroft of Teays Valley
1
Evergreen Assisted Living
1
Genesis Health Care Sistersville Center
1
Genesis of White Sulphur Springs Center
2
Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center
1
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
4
Hospice House at CAMC
1
Hospice House of Huntington
3
Hospice of the Panhandle
1
Hubbard Hospice House
2
Hubbard Hospice House West
3
Madison Nursing and Rehab
2
Maples Nursing Home
2
Mercer Nursing Home
1
Mon Health Medical Center
3
Monongalia General Hospital
1
Ohio Valley Health Care
1
Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus
1
Pine Ridge Health Care Center
2
Potomac Valley Hospital
1
Princeton Community Hospital
2
Raleigh General Hospital
3
Ravenswood Care Center
1
Reynolds Memorial Hospital
5
Ruby Memorial Hospital
9
Select Specialty Hospital
3
Sistersville Health Care Center
1
St. Francis Hospital
1
St. Mary's Medical Center
5
Stonerise The Brier
1
Sweetbriar of Dunbar
1
The Stone Pear Pavilion
1
The Willows Center
1
The Wyngate
1
Thomas Memorial Hospital
2
Tygart Center
2
VA Medical Center
1
Valley Center
1
Veterans Hospital-Harrison County
1
Veterans Hospital-Wayne County
1
Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation
2
Weirton Geriatric Center
1
Weirton Medical Center
4
Wheeling Hospital
5
Worthington Healthcare Center
3
WV Caring Hospice Center
1
Mount Olive Correctional Center
2
Total
168