DHHR Discovers Unreported COVID-19 Related Deaths by Healthcare Facilities

Acuity Specialty Hospital

3

Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital

2

Berkeley Medical Center

1

Bowers Hospice House

1

Brightwood

1

C.A.M.C - Teays Valley

6

C.A.M.C. - General Division

1

C.A.M.C. - Memorial Division

8

Camden-Clark Medical Center Memorial Campus

12

Cameron Nursing and Rehab Center

1

Cedar Ridge Nursing Home

1

Continuous Care

1

Davis Medical Center

2

Decedent’s home

25

E A Hawse Nursing and Rehab

3

Eagle Pointe Nursing Home

3

Eldercare Health and Rehab

1

Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center

1

Elmcroft of Teays Valley

1

Evergreen Assisted Living

1

Genesis Health Care Sistersville Center

1

Genesis of White Sulphur Springs Center

2

Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center

1

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center

4

Hospice House at CAMC

1

Hospice House of Huntington

3

Hospice of the Panhandle

1

Hubbard Hospice House

2

Hubbard Hospice House West

3

Madison Nursing and Rehab

2

Maples Nursing Home

2

Mercer Nursing Home

1

Mon Health Medical Center

3

Monongalia General Hospital

1

Ohio Valley Health Care

1

Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus

1

Pine Ridge Health Care Center

2

Potomac Valley Hospital

1

Princeton Community Hospital

2

Raleigh General Hospital

3

Ravenswood Care Center

1

Reynolds Memorial Hospital

5

Ruby Memorial Hospital

9

Select Specialty Hospital

3

Sistersville Health Care Center

1

St. Francis Hospital

1

St. Mary's Medical Center

5

Stonerise The Brier

1

Sweetbriar of Dunbar

1

The Stone Pear Pavilion

1

The Willows Center

1

The Wyngate

1

Thomas Memorial Hospital

2

Tygart Center

2

VA Medical Center

1

Valley Center

1

Veterans Hospital-Harrison County

1

Veterans Hospital-Wayne County

1

Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation

2

Weirton Geriatric Center

1

Weirton Medical Center

4

Wheeling Hospital

5

Worthington Healthcare Center

3

WV Caring Hospice Center

1

Mount Olive Correctional Center

2

Total

168

DHHR Discovers Unreported COVID-19 Related Deaths by Healthcare Facilities

