Oromoon Launches Astrology Dating App to Ring in the New Moon in Pisces

Pull up a chair with the daughters of astrology, dishing a new discourse around matchmaking with help from the stars.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the astro-curious and enthusiasts alike, the astrology dating app Oromoon invites you to find your best relationship, starting within. Led by Latinx astrologer and founder Stephanie Whaley Vinitwatanakhun, the backbone of Oromoon centers around the guidance of a diverse set of perspectives. “We’re manifesting a safe and inclusive community where our Guests feel inspired and connected.” Whaley says. “We aim to serve as a conduit to optimize and nurture collective soul care. With the stars as our guide, Oromoon does the heavy lifting, saves time, and offers faith where traditional dating apps miss.”Sharing a combined experience of 29 years, Oromoon’s astrology collective includes Stephanie Whaley Vinitwatanakhun, Shweta Bhatt, MaKayla McRae, and Emily Wills.With an expertise that lies in tropical natal astrology, Shweta Bhatt comes from a lineage of vedic astrologers, where her ancestors practiced deep knowledge of this rich art form. “Astrology is a language of compassion, a language of awareness that allows you to dissolve the judgements you hold for yourself,” Shweta explains. “To be able to meet people on your own journey of self-awareness, self connection, and self-compassion reminds us that we are part of humankind, that we are not alone, that we are sharing this experience. Oromoon holds space for just that. It is not about finding your soulmate, it’s about loving your own soul, accompanied by many doing the same.”Born in Salem Massachusetts to a family empowered by their intuition, MaKayla McRae @thestarryeyedmystic took her fascination with the stars and dedicated herself to the study of astrology at the young age of 15. Curiosity as the fuel to delve deeper, her approach is to share the balance between many of astrology’s voices. “I’m here to introduce a balance between fixed, fate-based traditional Hellenistic astrology with psychological, free will-based modern astrology,” MaKayla shares, “in order to deliver accurate insight into one’s strengths and challenges while still maintaining a reinforcing attitude that one can work beyond externally imposed limitations.”With artistry as her medium, Emily Wills @lastnamewills pulls from astrology daily illustrations of the sky and space. “I am here to amplify astrology as an art form with a joyful, playful tone,” Emily says, serving as the messenger for the stories the stars are telling through the hands of her creativity. Emily wants to "bring color and symbolism back into learning astrology,” as it encourages the community to “feel they are works of art themselves.”“We believe genuine connections are fostered through self-discovery and reflection, and thus set out to manifest this particular state of mind,” Whaley explains. “We transformed a feeling and built a safe space to compliment and motivate your spiritual journey, all in tandem with your dating life.”Oromoon exists to promote moments of insight and healing in the midst of collective exhaustion, with a vision rooted in personal growth. These women are coming together, with many more, to bridge mindful dating and introspection into a single platform. For the team at Oromoon, matchmaking is not only about finding your match through the stars, it is also about making space to understand just what that entails.The app is now available for iOS in the U.S., Canada, and Thailand. Do you believe in love at first sign? If so, download the Oromoon app here:ABOUT OROMOONFounded in 2019 by Stephanie Whaley Vinitwatanakhun, Oromoon is an astrology dating app rooted in the art of awareness, with a mission to elevate confidence and spirituality in an age of uncertainty. Their platform features tools that address one’s emotional, psychological, and physical needs. Oromoon translates your unique birth chart and pairs you with the most compatible matches through conscious dating efforts and introspection.