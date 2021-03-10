Legislation to Enhance Public Safety & Reduce Gun Violence Passes Senate

DENVER, CO - Today, Democrats in the Senate passed SB21-078, a bill to promote responsible gun ownership and increase regulations around lost or stolen firearms.

Specifically, the bill requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement, who is then tasked with notifying the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the National Crime Information Database.

“Responsible gun ownership starts with knowing where your guns are,” said bill sponsor, Sen. Jaquez Lewis (D-Boulder County). “This bill will require that lost or stolen firearms are reported quickly and efficiently to law enforcement, so they can track down and prevent illegally obtained guns from being trafficked and causing subsequent harm.”

“Gun violence is tragically on the rise,” said bill sponsor, Senator Jessie Danielson (D-Wheatridge). “Across the country, nearly 380,000 guns are stolen each year – being trafficked illegally and used violently. This common-sense, gun violence prevention legislation is a first step solution to a widespread problem, and will help address an urgent public safety concern that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.”

Between 2015-2019, the FBI estimates that more than 30,000 guns –worth $13.5+ million– were stolen in Colorado. Lost and stolen guns are responsible for increasing numbers of crimes, both within and outside of Colorado, and the lack of a reporting regulation opens up a loophole for those who have been prohibited from owning a gun to obtain one. SB21-078 seeks to rectify this situation by enacting a reporting requirement for lost or stolen guns.

The legislation is supported by both Colorado Ceasefire and Everytown for Gun Safety Action. The bill now moves to the House for consideration.