Baraboo plastics company expands to meet demand for COVID testing and medical supplies

Teel Plastics expected to add 59 jobs with a fourth location

BARABOO, WI. MARCH 10, 2021 – A Baraboo plastics manufacturer is gearing up to produce more than 150 million swab sticks for COVID-19 tests each month with up to $250,000 in job creation tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Teel Plastics plans to expand to a fourth location in Baraboo and add 59 jobs.

“Teel is stepping up to produce needed supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “Beyond the pandemic, Teel’s expansion plans are setting the company up for future success by expanding its medical and fiberoptic products.”

Plans call for the company to lease a 180,000-square-foot building at 500 Industrial Court in Baraboo and move the production lines for its fiberoptic products to the leased space. New equipment to produce the swabs and other medical supplies will then be installed at Teel’s main facility at 1060 Teel Court, Baraboo.

“We are excited to receive the Business Development Tax Credit award from WEDC,” said Tom Thompson, Teel Plastics president. “This award will help us to continue to grow and expand Teel in Baraboo. We are planning to add 59 jobs in the Baraboo area over the next three years.”

Teel Plastics has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense that will pay for the roughly $5.8 million cost of equipment to produce the test swabs.

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $250,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Teel will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created.

“Teel Plastics is a great member of our community,” said state Rep. Dave Considine. “Their expansion is beneficial for our community and its growth. Teel Plastics is good for our economy and workforce development. One reason this company is such an important part of our community is due to the company’s history of involving our schools and technical education students. I have known many who benefited from their involvement with Teel Plastics.”

In addition to the 59 jobs expected to be created by Teel, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 44 additional jobs in the region. Those 103 total new jobs are expected to generate more than $190,000 in state income tax annually.

Teel Plastics was founded in 1951 as Insemnikit, producing livestock insemination and agricultural products. The company expanded into other products and now works with more than 50 plastic resins made into products across dozens of industries, including water treatment, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, automotive, lawn and garden, health care and more.