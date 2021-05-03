Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Georgia to Focus on Getting Much Better Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

"If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Georgia please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about mesothelioma compensation.” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We know that because of the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma were initially diagnosed with COVID-19. Last year might go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in two decades because so many people with this rare cancer were misdiagnosed as if they had the Coronavirus. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Georgia please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about mesothelioma compensation as well as what will be involved to receive the best possible compensation results.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. As attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will explain-mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos. The more specific the information----can frequently translate into better compensation-as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss-especially with a family member." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. https://Georgia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Georgia the Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia: http://www.augusta.edu/cancer

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma