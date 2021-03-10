Technology and Manufacturing Marketing Leader Doug Vaughan is the Latest Fractional CMO at Chief Outsiders

Vaughan helps companies ignite growth by converting market insights into actionable strategies

PORTLAND, OR, March 10, 2021 -- Doug Vaughan, a seasoned revenue growth marketing leader in technology and manufacturing, is the latest long-standing CMO to join Chief Outsiders. Along with America's top group of fractional marketing executives, Vaughan is now accepting assignments to help transform the businesses that comprise the base of the "Executives-as-a-Service" firm.

With deep senior leadership experience in both technology and manufacturing, Vaughan is able to utilize his expertise to convert market and customer insights into actionable growth strategies and practical implementation plans that deliver results.

Most recently, Vaughan was SVP and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at 3D Systems, where he was part of the executive leadership team charged with turning around the company. As CMCO, he digitally transformed marketing to efficiently acquire, retain and expand customer relationships, increasing new customer acquisition by more than 90% annually while systematically reducing expenses 15% each year. His senior leadership experience also includes a long run at Hewlett-Packard, where he helped reignite growth of its legendary printer business as VP of Marketing during a period when revenue nearly doubled and operating profit increased 50%.

“Doug brings deep functional expertise in digital demand generation, product launch acceleration, strategic positioning, and storytelling that helps companies break through the noise,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ West Team.

Vaughan earned his B.S. in Technical Journalism at Oregon State University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,100 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

