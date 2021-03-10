Norton Rose Fulbright bolsters global investigations capabilities with Celia Cohen

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Celia Cohen has joined its New York office as a partner after leading internal investigations for JPMorgan Chase’s Government, Investigations & Regulatory Enforcement Group.

A former federal prosecutor, white-collar defense lawyer and in-house counsel, Cohen has a practice that is both domestic and cross-border with a focus on government and regulatory investigations, including issues relating to market manipulation, insider trading, fraud, bribery, money laundering, cybersecurity and matters under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Sarbanes-Oxley Act and False Claims Act.

Most recently, Cohen served for more than five years as Assistant General Counsel at JP Morgan Chase, where she represented the bank in response to whistleblower matters and inquiries from the Office of the Comptroller, the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, state and federal prosecutors as well as various federal and local law enforcement agencies.

As Assistant US Attorney (AUSA) in the Eastern District of New York from 2009-2015, Cohen prosecuted high-profile matters involving securities fraud, international wire fraud, terrorism, cybercrime and organized crime. In this role, she received the Department of Justice Director’s Award for Superior Performance by an Assistant US Attorney, the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation Award and the Detective Endowment Association’s Person of the Year Award. Additionally, Cohen was awarded by the United Kingdom Counterterrorism Unit of the Greater Manchester Police for successfully securing a major international terrorism conviction.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Celia is a fantastic lawyer with valuable experience at one of the world’s leading financial institutions. She has successfully overseen complex investigations spanning multiple jurisdictions, so our global reach and diverse client base perfectly complement her skills.”

Kevin Harnisch, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Regulation, Investigations, Securities and Compliance, commented:

“Celia is a tremendous addition to our already robust US and global investigations and white-collar practice. Her broad experience handling and quarterbacking major investigations across the globe for financial institutions, as well as her experience as an AUSA in the Eastern District of New York, will bring significant value to our clients which face cross-border, multijurisdictional issues anywhere around the world.”

Cohen, who also has a decade of law firm experience that started with Weil, Gotshal & Manges, said:

“The breadth of my experience has given me the perspective to not only successfully defend and litigate matters on behalf of clients, but also to solve problems the way that clients want them solved and to prevent issues from occurring in the future. This opportunity at Norton Rose Fulbright will allow me to achieve success for industry-leading clients on a global stage.”

Cohen joins Norton Rose Fulbright one week after Los Angeles partner Brian Sun’s arrival from Jones Day, with both lawyers possessing significant experience in complex business litigation, white-collar criminal defense and global investigation matters.

Licensed to practice in New York and New Jersey, Cohen graduated magna cum laude from Syracuse University College of Law after earning her Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Delaware, where she also competed as a member of the United States figure skating team.

