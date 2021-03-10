Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size Worth $ 61.38 Billion By 2028; CAGR of 5.5% | Reports And Data

Growing demand for advanced material across several industries is a significant factor influencing growth of the market.

The global nonwoven fabrics market is expected to be valued at USD 61.38 billion by end of 2028 from a value of USD 40 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to increasing its demand from end use industries owing to excellent properties. Growing demand from these industries coupled with increasing awareness about benefits of its adoption is estimated to drive growth of the market over the foreseeable future. Additionally, it is considered as a biodegradable and breathable, which enhances its application areas across industries such as chemicals, civil, and automobile for several end use applications.

The nonwoven fabric have properties such as abrasion resistant, antistatic, dry cleanable, durable, dust free, flame resistant, foldable, glueable, heat sealable, impermeable, ironable, and is kind to skin. Nonwoven fabrics are defined as sheet or web structure that is bonded together by fiber or filaments thermally, chemically, and mechanically. These structures are made directly from separating fibers from molten plastic films, which contain recycled fabrics and oil-based materials. Thanks to these materials, the properties of nonwoven fabric can be altered as required. Owing to excellent properties, the nonwoven fabric is considered to be versatile and adopted across several application especially as innovative and cost-effective alternative to several materials. In addition, growing technological developments across industries are boosting demand for non-reactive and environmentally friendly heat sealable material.

Key findings from the report

The drylaid segment is estimated to witness growth at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to swiftly emerging technologies across the globe.

The emerging spreading diseases such as COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases are boosting demand for nonwoven fabrics in the hygiene applications. Such factors are estimated to boost segmental growth over the forecast period.

Polyester segment is estimated to register faster CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing penetration of the product in the industries such as surgical and medical equipment manufacturing and automotive. Additionally, the superior stability and high internal bond strengthened and formed uniformly fiber structure.

The rapid industrialization coupled with robust population in the China and India are majorly contributed in the demand for nonwoven fabrics in the region.

North America is estimated to hold significant share in the global nonwoven fabrics market owing to expansion of construction activities in the region. In addition, the market is gaining traction as the region is a mature market for hygiene products from last decades.

The key players in the nonwoven fabrics market include Berry Global Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, DuPont, Glatfelter Company, Fitesa, Lydall Inc., TWE Group, and PFNonwovens.

Additionally, leading companies are increasingly involved in the acquisition of smaller firms to gain market share and to hold strongest foothold in the overall market. The global nonwoven fabrics market displays fragmented landscape with top five players holding major shares of global revenue.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nonwoven fabrics market on the basis of product, platform, end user, and region:

By Polymer type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

PP

PE

PET

Wood pulp

Rayon

Others

By Layer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Single-layer

Multilayer

By Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Disposable

Non-disposable

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Spunbond

Wet laid

Dry laid

Others (electrostatic spinning and flash-spun)

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hygiene

Medical

Filtration

Automotive

Consumer products

Building & Construction

Others

By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM





