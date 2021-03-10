3D Food Printing Market Size to Reach USD 1,015.4 Million in 2027 | Rising Demand for Customized Food Products and Increasing Adoption in Various End-Use Industries are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key participants in 3D Food Printing market include TNO, Choc Edge, Byflow, 3D Systems, Natural Machines, Barilla, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, Print2taste GmbH, Beehex, and Candyfab, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D food printing market size is expected to reach USD 1,015.4 Million in 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth include no wastage of food while using 3D printing as opposed to conventional or industrial processes of food manufacture, freedom of design, no need for tooling, reduced time to produce end products, less or lower inventory, and ability to produce a variety of textures within the same preparation. As a novelty that slowly began to gain traction during its early advent into the market, 3D food printing is fast becoming more preferred among a growing consumer base in the recent past owing to ability to customize food products as per taste, design, or specific requirement.

Mass-produced industrial food products require additional ingredients to offer ideal nutritional value and set-up costs are way higher as compared to smart food printers. In addition, 3D printed food is known to actually boost nutrition level of consumers, is hygienic, and conveniently allows printing of fresh, healthy meals in the comfort of a home kitchen. Furthermore, using 3D food printers offers maximum transparency with minimum time and effort.

Technological advancements in 3D food printing has also resulted in development and production of more cost-effective food printers and these are being widely adopted across restaurants, and adoption is further expected to gain traction in household kitchens going ahead. Adoption is hospitals is expected to continue to increase due to crucial need for specific foods and diets, or customized foods for patients and individuals with restricted abilities due to medical conditions.

A key factor restraining market growth is reduced scalability. In a 3D food printer, a simple design can take seven minutes, while a more complex design can take up to 45 minutes to produce the finished product. In addition, high cost of equipment and time required to train a user or operator could hamper adoption to a certain extent. Also, the food ingredients need to be pre-cooked, and thus expected reliability and reproducibility of these systems are highly reliant on proper preparation of raw materials.

In September 2020, Singapore University of Technology and Design scientists developed a new way to print milk-based products. Direct Ink Writing (DIW) print milk-based products at room temperature, all the while maintaining temperature-sensitive nutrients of ingredients.

Material extrusion is among the most common printing process for 3D food printing, and requires paste-like inputs such as mousses, chocolate ganache, purees, and other viscous food ingredients. In certain incidences, powdered ingredients such as sugar, protein are added to increase viscosity.

The carbohydrate ingredient segment registered significantly high revenue growth in 2020 owing to high usage of carbohydrates in the production of nutritious and convenience food products.

Growing demand for personalized and customized food products is propelling demand for the 3D food printing systems and system manufacturers are launching more innovative printers for products such as confectionaries, chocolates, and pancakes, and demand for these products has been increasing from commercial sectors.

North America accounted for largest revenue share due to high spending capacity among consumers in countries in the region and increasing demand for 3D food printing systems from the healthcare sector owing to these systems enabling production of foods that are rich in a specific type of nutrient, and are easy to chew and swallow among older patients.

Key participants include TNO, Choc Edge, Byflow, 3D Systems, Natural Machines, Barilla, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, Print2taste GmbH, Beehex, and Candyfab, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D food printing market on the basis of 3D printer type, ingredient, industry vertical, and region:

3D Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Inkjet-based Extrusion Base Selective Laser Sintering Binder Jetting

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fruits and Vegetables Dough Proteins Dairy Products Sauces Carbohydrates Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Government Education Defense Emergency Services Commercial Bakeries Retail Stores Restaurants Confectionaries Residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA





