FrontFundr and The51 announce new collaboration to support women-led businesses in Canada

The two platforms will work together on an initiative designed to help democratize access to capital for women-led companies

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFundr , Canada’s leading online private markets investment platform, and The51 , a Financial Feminist™ platform that promotes democratized access to capital for women-led businesses, announced today the launch of a new collaborative pilot that will see promising startups and growth companies featured on both platforms. By working together, the two organizations hope to address the gaps that exist in access to early-stage capital, and thus create a more accessible and inclusive investment ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors alike.



This collaboration will begin with a select group of women-led organizations highlighted on both The51 and FrontFundr’s platforms. This approach is designed to help increase awareness and distribution for the companies’ fundraising campaigns, by giving them joint access to both The51’s community of 10,000+ and FrontFundr’s investor community of over 20,000 members. Users will be able to access and invest in these campaigns online, in a simple and straightforward way, from as little as $250.

This collaboration was developed around a shared mandate focused on championing women founders and investors to unlock the investment potential of the wider community. This stems from women’s unequal access to funding and capital—one that’s been exacerbated by the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, women-led startups receive less than three percent of venture capital available worldwide1 and represent a mere 12 percent of venture capitalists2.

“The collaboration between FrontFundr and The51 is a chance to further The51’s mission to democratize access to women-led capital by opening up investment opportunities to those who traditionally might not fall into an accredited investor category,” explains Shelley Kuipers, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The51. “Additionally, we know that women’s spending power is also influential capital and by voting with their dollars can support missions that are purposeful but also companies that are delivering products and services designed for them.”

“A lot more needs to be done to address the inequalities that exist when it comes to capital raising and investing, and one of the most obvious and urgent areas for improvement is providing women-led businesses and women investors with equal access and opportunity,” says Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of FrontFundr. “Our mission as a business is to democratize access to the private markets for all Canadians, and so we could not be more excited to launch this partnership with the51, and so further help to deliver on this all-important mission.”

The first group of companies to be co-listed on the two platforms includes:

Geenees Giving - A social gifting platform for families in need that creates impact, connection, trust, and community. The platform facilitates product and service donations, attracts new types of donors to nonprofit organizations, eliminates unnecessary volunteer hours, and delivers to families directly and anonymously.

Paws En Route - Paws En Route is a pet transportation company which uses technology and a soft human touch to transport pets in a safe, friendly and fun environment. The company provides a pet air travel service as well as local and long-haul ground transportation with pet experienced and pet loving drivers. Their mission is transportation for any pet, any time, any place.

joni - A purpose based period care company offering Canada's first one-for-one model to make sustainable and innovative products accessible to everyone who needs them. They launched their direct-to-consumer channel with biodegradable and organic bamboo pads at getjoni.com in 2020 and are looking to expand their line of innovative period care products in 2021. joni is different on purpose as they want to drive period equity forward in Canada.



You can learn more about our collaboration, our shared values, and future plans on the official landing page .

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation to buy any securities.

The51

The51 is a Financial Feminist™ platform where investors, entrepreneurs and those who aspire to be, come together for democratized access to women-led capital for women-led businesses—to build mutual wealth and social/environmental impact, share knowledge and experiences, and become influential investors, innovators and consumers, and build the financial feminist economy.

FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital, and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support. It provides a community of over 20,000 investors with the ability to review and complete private placements on one digital platform. The company’s revolutionary technology allows users across Canada to invest in innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250. To date it has helped more than 60 companies raise over $60 million.

Connect with FrontFundr: Website | LinkedIn | Instagram

