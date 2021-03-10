Call for Entries Issued for The 2021 International Business Awards®

Eighteenth Annual Stevie® Awards Program to Be Presented This Fall in Paris

FAIRFAX, Va., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stevie Awards have opened entries for The 18th Annual International Business Awards , the world's premier business awards competition, which attracts nominations from organizations in more than 60 nations and territories each year.

All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - may submit nominations to The International Business Awards. The early-bird entry deadline, with reduced entry fees, is 13 April. The final entry deadline is 12 May, but late entries will be accepted through 16 June with payment of a late fee. Entry details are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

Juries featuring more than 150 executives around the world will determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners be announced on 12 August, and celebrated at a gala banquet in Paris, France on 23 October, conditions permitting.

The International Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:

There are many new and revised features of The International Business Awards for 2021:

Seven new marketing campaign/program categories, four new communications/public relations categories, three new website categories, and 13 new product and service categories.

Nominations that won Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Awards in The 2020 International Business Awards® may be nominated again in the 2021 IBAs, as long as they are submitted to categories different from those in which they won in 2020.

There are no entry fees for nominations in the Company of the Year categories and other select categories.

The Best of the IBA awards have been revised. Fewer Grand Stevie Award trophies will be conferred.

Stevie Award winners in the 2020 IBAs included Deutsche Telekom Services Europe (Slovakia), Ernst & Young (USA), IBM (USA), Facebook India Online Services (India), Freelancer.com (Australia), Ooredoo Group (Qatar), REMAP (Canada), Türkiye İş Bankası (Turkey), Thai Life Insurance (Thailand), Telecommunication Services Limited (Hong Kong), LLYC (Spain), Warner Media (USA), and many more.

