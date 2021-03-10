Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,118 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Massachusetts Governor, Lt. Governor and Secretary of HHS to visit new MA-based N95 mask manufacturing site

Shawmut Corporation & The Fallon Company Announce Availability of Innovative, US-Made N95 Masks and Multi-Year Distribution Contract with Thermo Fisher Scientific

/EIN News/ -- WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿

WHAT:

Press event to announce a new domestic N95 manufacturing site is fully operational and on pace to produce up to 10 million innovative, US-made masks per month by year-end. The operation, which includes custom-made machinery from Germany and innovative meltblown filtration materials, was launched through a purpose-driven partnership between Shawmut Corporation and The Fallon Company, and supported by a grant from the state’s Massachusetts’s Manufacturing Emergency Response Team (MERT).

WHO:        

  • James Wyner, CEO, Shawmut Corporation
  • Joe Fallon, CEO, The Fallon Company
  • Governor Charlie Baker
  • Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito
  • MA Secretary of Health & Human Services Marylou Sudders

WHEN: Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 - 11 a.m.

WHERE: Shawmut Corporation, 208 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA, 02379

 
For media access, please contact:
Jordyn Comitor   Eileen O’Connor
847-504-6935  617-806-6999
jcomitor@tieronepr.com  eileen@keyserpublicstrategies.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Massachusetts Governor, Lt. Governor and Secretary of HHS to visit new MA-based N95 mask manufacturing site

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.