Gebrüder Weiss Goes Live with 3Gtms and CargoWise Integration for International and Domestic Transportation Management

--Commercial integration between 3Gtms and CargoWise delivers domestic freight execution and international forwarding operations for one of Europe’s largest privately held LSPs--

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gebrüder Weiss has implemented the commercial integration between 3Gtms , 3G’s modern-day transportation management system (TMS), and CargoWise, a leading global logistics execution platform. The integration utilizes 3Gtms to manage the company’s domestic freight needs and CargoWise for international forwarding operations.



The solution uses CargoWise’s integration layer to incorporate 3G’s powerful TMS, allowing for data integration not possible with any other domestic TMS. The integration provides a digital, streamlined process for managing the connectivity between CargoWise’s international freight forwarding core module and multiple domestic ground transportation providers in a highly optimized way.

“The commercial integration between CargoWise and 3Gtms has allowed us to seamlessly manage international air and ocean along with domestic freight,” said Kate Leatherbury, Director - Domestic Transportation Solutions, Gebrüder Weiss. “COVID-19 caused massive swings in freight volumes, including huge spikes in domestic movements. The CargoWise and 3Gtms integration allows Gebrüder Weiss to handle these spikes without adding more staff while fulfilling the rapidly changing needs of our client base.”

3G’s domestic TMS solution reduces costs and increases the speed and flexibility of Gebrüder Weiss to grow and retain customers with optimized loads and increased automation for any TL, LTL, and parcel shipping needs.

“This partnership is a credit to the commitment from the 3G and CargoWise development teams regarding production processes,” said JP Wiggins, co-founder and vice president of logistics, 3G. “Gebrüder Weiss was a joint mutual customer of both CargoWise and 3G that had custom self-built integrations and was perfect for the commercial integration.”

The CargoWise and 3Gtms integration was initially launched in Gebrüder Weiss’ Atlanta branch and has since been implemented in all seven of the company’s U.S. locations.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,100 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions.

About CargoWise

CargoWise is a single source, deeply integrated, and truly global platform designed to meet the diverse needs of the logistics industry.

A highly flexible and feature-rich system, CargoWise delivers powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration and deep international compliance capabilities.

CargoWise is a cloud-based software platform that enables customers to execute highly complex logistics transactions and manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, offices, and countries. Translated into 30 languages and operating across currencies, CargoWise offers truly global capabilities for a global industry.

CargoWise grows with your company, streamlining your processes, integrating your business with your customers and partners, and increasing your efficiency, visibility, and profitability at any size.

For more information, visit www.cargowise.com

About 3G

3G is a leading provider of cloud-based end-to-end transportation management software (TMS) for omnichannel shippers, e-commerce companies, 3PLs, and freight brokers. Our solutions include 3Gtms, our multi-modal transportation planning, optimization, execution, and settlement system; and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. For more information, visit 3Gtms.com .

Media Contact

Sam Bush

3G

614 505 7290

sbush@3gtms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec1c2b3b-5a54-4fee-bf40-634f5df8398e