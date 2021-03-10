Digital PCR Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases & cancer and surge in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines drive the growth of the global digital PCR market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Digital PCR Market by Treatment Type (Droplet Digital PCR and BEAMing Digital PCR), Product Type (Digital PCR Systems, Consumables & Reagents, and Software & Services), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, and Forensic & Others), and End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, and Universities & Other Organizations): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global digital polymerase chain reaction industry garnered $398.50 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1.05 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases & cancer and surge in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines drive the growth of the global digital PCR market. However, high initial cost and reimbursement issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and surge in funding in R&D activities present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/654



Covid-19 Scenario

There has been surge in utilization of the ddPCR technology along with the launch of new ddPCR assays for the detection of coronavirus. This is due to its advantages such as high sensitivity of ddPCR, lack of inhibition from sample types, and ease in understanding the results.

The demand for digital PCR increased and R&D activities gained traction for determining the role of dPCR over quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) for Covid-19 testing.

Many leading market players acquired the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization for the dPCR test kits for fulfilling the considerable increase in demand.

The droplet digital PCR segment to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period

Based on technology, the droplet digital PCR segment contributed to the lion’s share, accounting for more than 90% of the global digital PCR market in 2019, and will maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is due to precise measurement of DNA molecules through each drop and massive sample partitioning provided by this technology. However, the beaming PCR segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to high sensitivity to assist in identification and quantification of specific somatic mutations present in the DNA.

The clinical diagnostics segment to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the clinical diagnostics segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global digital PCR market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of infectious diseases and rise in number of cancer patients across the globe. However, the forensics and others segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, owing to high and regular usage of digital PCR in forensic science and assisted reproduction, in which the analysis of genetic material from one or few cells is needed.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/654



North America to continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global digital PCR market, and will continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to well-developed healthcare sector, presence of leading molecular diagnostics manufacturers, and surge in number of patients using personalized medicines in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and improved healthcare facilities in the region.

Leading market players

4basebio AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Combinati, Inc.

JN Medsys

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Stilla Technologies

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access







Trending Reports in COVID-19 Pandemic [2020-2027] :

Creatinine Measurement Market - Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027



Gene Panel Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



In Vitro Lung Model Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



Insulin storage devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Intracranial Aneurysm Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Lip augmentation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



Medical Transcription Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027







About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com