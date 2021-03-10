Automotive Exterior Smart Lighting Market to Exhibit 6% CAGR by 2026 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Key industry participants in the automotive lighting market include Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), Stanley Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), Valeo Group (France), OsRam Licht AG (Germany), Magneti Marelli SpA (Italy), HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Mitsuba Corporation (Japan), Lumax Industries (India), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

As per Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive exterior smart lighting market size is predicted to register a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2026 (forecast period).

The lighting system of a motor vehicle includes lighting and signaling devices mounted on the front, rear, side, and, in some cases, on the top that lights the roadway for the driver. The system also makes the vehicle more visible, mainly in low-light conditions. It alerts other drivers and pedestrians of a vehicle's presence and direction of travel.

Demand for automotive exterior smart lighting systems has gradually increased in the rear and front lighting functions of vehicles. Nowadays, advanced headlamps and taillights, fog lights, DRLs (daytime running lights), turn signal indicators, signal lamps, CHMSLs (center high-mount stoplights), parking lights, and number plate lights in modern vehicles primarily rely on automotive exterior smart lighting technology. Nevertheless, headlamps will remain a major revenue shareholder in the automotive exterior smart lighting industry in the near future.

The global automotive exterior smart lighting industry is expected to see decent growth during the forecast period due to falling led rates, stringent regulations regarding vehicle safety, and increasing awareness pertaining to vehicle safety. This is predicted to fuel demand for automotive exterior smart lighting products in the coming years.







Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10094









COVID-19 Impact on the Global Automotive Exterior Smart Lighting Market

Implementation of a range of regulations by governments of different countries to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a full shutdown of manufacturing units, is found to have an impact on the development of the global automotive exterior smart lighting market.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive exterior smart lighting industry has been segmented based on product, vehicle type, and technology.

Based on product, the global automotive lighting market has been segmented into front light, fog light front, parking light, fog light rear, stoplight, side signals/warning lights, headlamp, brake/taillight, license/number plate, panel lights. The headlamp product segment contributed substantially to the global automotive exterior smart lighting industry in 2019.

By vehicle type, the global automotive exterior smart lighting market has been segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars had a substantial share of the global market because of the increasing disposable income, growing four-wheeler sales, and growing preference for automotive vehicles. Nevertheless, the rising fuel prices are anticipated to moderately restrain the market.

By technology, the global automotive exterior smart lighting market has been segmented into halogen, xenon, LED, and others. The halogen technology segment earned a significant market share owing to its wide usage. Nevertheless, the LED technology segment is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years.







Browse In-depth Market Research Report (120 pages) on Automotive Exterior Smart Lighting

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-exterior-smart-lighting-market-10094









Regional Analysis

By region, the global automotive exterior smart lighting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

APAC to earn the largest market share

The Asia Pacific is set to be the largest market for automotive exterior smart lighting. It is one of the leading automobile producers and markets in the world. India, China, and Japan are the major economies in the region that are projected to develop at a significant pace.

Competitive Landscape

The global automotive exterior smart lighting system market is very diverse across geographies and has its competitive dynamics and intensity of competition. The growing emphasis on product differentiation and competitive pricing will enable vendors to maintain competition in the global automotive exterior smart lighting system market during the forecast period.







Share Your Queries

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10094









Key industry participants active in the automotive lighting market include

Valeo Group (France)

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan)

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd (Japan)

OsRam Licht AG (Germany)

Magneti Marelli SpA (Italy)

Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)

Mitsuba Corporation (Japan)

Lumax Industries (India), and

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).





Summary

The global automotive exterior smart lighting market is projected to register a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2026. The lighting system of a motor vehicle comprises lighting and signaling devices installed on the front, rear, side, and, in some cases, on the top that lights the road for the driver. The system also keeps the vehicle more visible, particularly in low light conditions. It warns other drivers and pedestrians of a vehicle's presence and direction of travel. Demand for automotive exterior smart lighting systems has increased significantly in the rear and front lighting functions of automobiles. Nowadays, advanced headlamps and taillights, fog lights, DRLs (daytime running lights), turn signal indicators, signal lamps, CHMSLs (center high-mount stoplights), parking lights, and number plate lights in modern vehicles mainly depend on automotive exterior smart lighting technology. However, headlamps will continue to be a significant revenue shareholder in the automotive exterior smart lighting market through the foreseeable future.





Discover More Research Reports on Automobile Industry , By Market Research Future







Browse Related Reports:

Global Micro-Mobility Market Research Report: By Weight Capacity (Up to 100 kg, 100–250 kg, Above 250 kg), By Travel Range (Up to 20 km, 20–40 km, Above 40 km), By Type (2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, Others) and By Application (Commercial, Residential) – Forecast to 2025

Global Electric Three-Wheeler Market Research Report: Information By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lead-Acid and others), By Driving Range (Less Than 50 Miles, 50–100 Miles and above 100 Miles), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier and Utility/Goods Carrier) and Region - Forecast till 2026

Global Electric Motorcycles Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Range (Below 75 Miles, 75-100 Miles and Above 100 Miles), Battery Type (Li-ion, Lead Acid and Nickel Metal Hydride), Voltage (Below 24 Volt, 24-48 volt, 48-60 volt and Above 60 volt) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2025

Global Electric Scooter and Battery Market Research Report: Information by Type (Plug-in and Battery-based), Product (Retro, Self-Balancing and Folding), Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V and more than 48V), Travel Range (up to 20 km, 20 km–40 km and more than 40 km) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2025

Global Electric cargo bikes Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler, Four-Wheeler), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Based, Nickel-Based), End-use (Courier & Parcel Service Providers, Service Delivery, Personal Use/ Transportation, Large Retail Supplier, Waste Municipal Services, others) and Region - Forecast till 2025

Bicycle Market By Type (e-Bikes and Conventional Bikes), By Application (Racing, Transportation Tools and Recreation) – Global Forecast 2023

Global Off-Road Motorcycle Market Information Report by Type (Dirt Bikes, Adventure Bikes, Trial Bikes, Enduro Bikes, Kids Motorbikes and Others), By Application (Recreational And Defense) And By Region - Forecast To 2023

Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market Research Report: Information by Type (Electric Motorcycle and Electric Scooter), Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion and others), Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V and More than 48V) and Region - Forecast till 2025

Global E-Scooters Market Research Report: Information By Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid, Li-Ion, Ni-MH), by Technology (Plug-In, Battery Operated), by Voltage (36V, 24V, 48V, More than 48V), by E-Scooter Type, by Category, and Regions –Forecast till 2023







About Market Research Future:



Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter







Contact: Market Research Future (MRFR) Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com