SwaddleDesigns Cloth Face Masks Selected by Schools Across the Country

SwaddleDesigns Applauds the FEMA Expense Reimbursement Program for Cloth Masks Purchased by Schools to Support the Safe Reopening

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School reopening is a national priority. When students, teachers and staff wear a well-fitting and effective face mask, there is clear evidence that the risk of spreading COVID-19 or it’s variants is dramatically reduced. The CDC has recommended universal mask wearing at all schools to protect student and teachers.

When faced with a decision whether to purchase high-quality reusable cloth masks for everyone at the school or assume that everyone will self-purchase and wear a high-quality mask, many schools have decided that purchasing masks for their community is the best and safest approach.

Until recently, many schools were unable to afford to buy face masks. To support the safe reopening of schools, President Biden directed FEMA to reimburse schools for PPE including reusable cloth masks.

The CDC has highlighted the importance of wearing an effective, well-fitting mask and wearing the mask correctly, covering your mouth and nose.

To reduce COVID transmission in school settings, it is important for all students, teachers and staff to wear effective and well-fitting masks. If a mask does not fit well or is not worn correctly, the risk of droplet leakage and transmission increases.

Designed by Lynette Damir, RN, SwaddleDesigns 3-layer cotton face masks are very comfortable, well-fitted, effective and tested. Fitted to provide coverage of cheeks, nose, and mouth. The masks keep the nose covered even with talking which is an important benefit of the design.

SwaddleDesigns program for schools features cloth face masks for students, teachers, and staff. SwaddleDesigns offers 3 sizes of masks to ensure a comfortable and well-fitted mask for preschoolers, elementary school children, teens and adults.

"When our customers tell us that SwaddleDesigns masks are their absolute favorite masks, it is a wonderful feeling to know that our masks are providing comfortable protection during this difficult time," said Lynette Damir, RN, founder and CEO of SwaddleDesigns. “I am especially happy that children find our masks comfortable to wear.”

SwaddleDesigns cloth mask performance was tested by Manhar Dhanak, PhD and his team at Florida Atlantic University. The researchers tested SwaddleDesigns 3-layer cotton face mask using their droplet cough emulator. The lab test demonstrated the SwaddleDesigns mask provided superior protection with effective filtration and minimal leakage of droplets.

SwaddleDesigns encourages everyone to use the simple Candle Test to assess their face masks at home. If you can blow out a candle while wearing the mask, then you need a better mask. All SwaddleDesigns masks pass the Candle Test.

SwaddleDesigns offers custom printing for schools, business, organizations, and government customers. Businesses and schools select SwaddleDesigns masks, because the comfortable design leads to 100% mask wearing compliance due to comfort.

In March 2020, SwaddleDesigns converted their baby blanket facilities to make reusable cloth masks. Using her healthcare background, textile expertise, and scientific studies on masks, Lynette designed reusable cloth masks with a focus on comfort and secure fit.

Based in Seattle, SwaddleDesigns is woman-owned, family run business and was founded by Lynette Damir, RN.

