Benevity Launches Free Resources to Help Companies “Move the Needle” on Vaccination Efforts

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity , Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced the availability of a free activation toolkit that companies can use to engage their people and communities in supporting the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination effort. The kits, which are typically exclusive for Benevity client companies, include plug-and-play content that helps their people discover and support big awareness days and environmental and social crises. This specific kit is available now for free download, making it easy for all companies to rally support for vetted nonprofits that are helping with the vaccine rollout, education and logistics. It includes a list of curated causes, plus pre-packaged giving and volunteering opportunities that can be used to engage employees, customers and the public.



As evidenced by the recent Business Roundtable’s Move the Needle campaign, there are a growing number of companies mobilizing to contribute to the U.S. vaccination effort. The business community at large is equipped with the resources and expertise needed to increase engagement, inspire trust and disseminate information into local communities. This kind of corporate action adds to the resources at companies’ disposal and augments the public health community’s efforts so that more people can feel empowered to be part of the solution.



“As the most trusted institution according to Edelman’s latest Trust Barometer, business is in a unique position to step up and address the barriers to ensure the most vulnerable populations have safe and equitable access to vaccinations,” said Sona Khosla, Chief Impact Officer for Benevity. “Campaigns like ‘Move the Needle’ are a fantastic start, but a gap still exists in how to engage individuals and showcase how businesses of all sizes can get involved. We’re excited to launch our toolkit designed to give companies the blueprint to do their part to end the spread of COVID-19 and create a healthier world for everyone.”

Companies can use Benevity’s resources to:

Empower individual giving to trusted nonprofits that are overseeing the delivery of vaccines, administering vaccination clinics, vaccinating service members and providing vital support to hospitals.





that are overseeing the delivery of vaccines, administering vaccination clinics, vaccinating service members and providing vital support to hospitals. Safely partake in vaccine rollout efforts through volunteering opportunities that include things like setting up/tearing down clinic sites, answering phones and providing information to arrange appointments, assisting patients, data entry and paperwork, interpretation and language services and more.



Benevity , a certified B Corporation, is the leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. A finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards, many iconic brands rely on Benevity’s cloud solutions to power their purpose in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 20 languages, Benevity has processed more than 7 billion dollars in donations and 38 million hours of volunteering time, facilitated 340,000 positive actions and awarded one million grants to 303,000 nonprofits worldwide.