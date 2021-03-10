Fortinet Expands Engage Partner Program Benefits to Further Enable Channel Business Growth

Engage 2.0 Partner Program Introduces New Consumption Models, Specializations and Updates for Cloud Partners to Help Create More Profitability Pathways

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet has been successful in enabling our channel partners to grow their business and services leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric. Our partnerships go beyond the technologies that enable service offerings that drive growth and profitability. We’ve received outstanding feedback about the partner program to date and want to continue enhancing it to meet customers’ evolving needs as well as digital innovations. Today we are announcing updates that will help our partners to further reap benefits from the Engage Partner Program and to set themselves apart with customers.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced updates to the Fortinet Engage Partner Program, enabling additional flexibility and revenue growth for partners. Fortinet is adding new consumption models for a range of products including FortiSIEM and FortiEDR, enhancing benefits for cloud partners and introducing new Specializations focused on growing markets.

Engage 2.0 Partner Program Expands Benefits

With hybrid workforces, highly distributed network infrastructures and new digital innovations, organizations find that securing all their environments is becoming increasingly complex if they don’t have the right technology and trusted advisors to lean on. To further enable channel partners to address these customer needs, the Engage 2.0 Partner Program will now include:

New Consumption Models : Fortinet is continuing to enable MSSP and SP partners to build services and grow their business leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric with new consumption models for FortiSIEM, FortiEDR, FortiClient, FortiSOAR, FortiAI and FortiDeceptor. According to Gartner, by 2024, more than 90% of buyers looking to outsource to security services providers will focus on threat detection and response services. Fortinet has seen an uptake of our consumption offerings, which continues to grow significantly as partners take advantage of tapping into this market demand for threat detection security outcomes. With more and more customers looking for flexible consumption models, the introduction of new ways to consume Fortinet’s end point solutions enable MSSPs and SPs to offer their customers new security services that can be quickly deployed and at lower costs.





The Engage Partner Program allows partners to engage as an integrator, MSSP or cloud partner. For cloud partners, Fortinet is adding additional ways they can take advantage of the various routes to market leveraging Fortinet’s Adaptive Cloud Security offerings. Managed cloud service provider partners are now immediately eligible for the Engage Select Cloud Business Model. Participants in this business model are eligible for additional discounts on Fortinet’s flexible licensing models, including BYOL and pay-as-you-go, and gain access to FortiCWP and FNDN. These new benefits result in cost savings as partners expand their cloud security services powered by Fortinet. Additional Specializations : Fortinet is introducing new Specializations focused on high growth areas with additions including: Zero Trust Access, Operational Technology and Security Operations. Specializations help partners further distinguish their expertise among current and potential customers as trusted partners who have the knowledge, services and technologies to fulfill customer business needs. Fortinet’s existing Specializations have included Secure SD-WAN, Data Center, Adaptive Cloud Security, and LAN Edge and SD-Branch.





: Fortinet is introducing new Specializations focused on high growth areas with additions including: Zero Trust Access, Operational Technology and Security Operations. Specializations help partners further distinguish their expertise among current and potential customers as trusted partners who have the knowledge, services and technologies to fulfill customer business needs. Fortinet’s existing Specializations have included Secure SD-WAN, Data Center, Adaptive Cloud Security, and LAN Edge and SD-Branch. Updated NSE Courses to Meet Compliance Requirements: Fortinet’s NSE training courses and eight-level Certification Program, which are free to all Fortinet partners, have been updated allowing partners to meet more compliance requirements.



Becoming a Fortinet Partner

The Fortinet Engage 2.0 Partner Program allows partners to develop the expertise needed to deliver on the promise of digital transformation through a customizable program with market-leading profitability and the programs and infrastructure in place to accelerate their growth. Partners also are provided flexibility to engage on three business levels: Integrator, MSSP or Cloud providing multiple opportunities to grow different segments of their business, as well as multiple ways to differentiate their offerings with Specializations. For more information on how to join the Fortinet Engage Partner Program, visit here.

Supporting Quotes

“Our partnership with Fortinet has always been strong. Our great depth of technical expertise combined with the strength of Fortinet’s technology portfolio, specifically in Secure SD-WAN, means we have been able to help our customers deliver against their digital transformation strategies while tackling a constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. In 2020, our commitment to the Fortinet Engage Partner Program, and in particular Fortinet’s training certification, contributed massively to our substantial sales growth which reached 225% and subsequently saw us promoted to Expert partner status.”

- Paul Toms, Sales Director at 365IT Koris

“The nature of cyber security challenges over the past year have been something that we as a collective have never experienced before. The global COVID pandemic brought with it significant increases in the volume, speed and diversity of cyber-attacks. The opportunities for digital transformation and transition to the cloud have been thrust into the spotlight as a result, driving organizations to adapt quickly to new ways of operating. Fortinet's Engage Partner Program has enabled us to take full advantage of expert support and innovative solutions such as Secure SD-WAN and the FortiNAC zero trust access solution, allowing us to respond to changing customers’ needs and to expand our business.”

- Mark Oakton, Director & Consulting CISO at Infosec Partners

“As a newer Fortinet partner, the Engage Partner Program enables us to further develop the pco portfolio. We are constantly adding new solutions, getting Specializations and expanding our MSSP program to be well positioned for the future.”

- Julius Höltje, Sales Specialist Information Security at pco GmbH & Co. KG

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.