Roth Capital Partners 33rd Annual Conference to be held Virtually March 15-17, 2021

Premier Small-Cap Growth Conference to host more than 400 public and private companies

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”), www.roth.com , will host its 33rd Annual Conference in an entirely virtual setting on March 15-17, 2021.

Roth’s flagship three-day investor conference will bring together senior executives from more than 400 private and public companies as well as thousands of investors from around the globe. Featuring companies drawn from a myriad of sectors, including Healthcare, Health & Wellness, Sustainability, Oil & Gas and Resources, as well as Technology, Media and Services, this year’s conference will play host to enlightening one-on-one management meetings, virtual fireside chats with experienced industry analysts as well as a series of thematic industry panels.

The Roth Conference offers companies the opportunity to meet and interact with both shareholders and prospective investors in a seamless and cohesive manner. Widely renowned for its unparalleled ability to bring together a unique network of high-quality investors along with a carefully curated set of small & mid-cap companies operating at the very cutting edge of their respective sectors, the Roth Conference will greatly expand its virtual platform for this month’s annual event.

“We have always focused our conferences on enabling our participating companies to form a series of deep and meaningful relationships with the wide variety of investors in attendance,” stated Byron Roth, Chairman and CEO of Roth Capital Partners. “In what has been a largely disrupted year with investors unable to meet with companies in a face-to-face manner, we believe our Virtual Roth Conference will offer a great deal of value, affording our carefully selected small and mid-cap companies the exposure, opportunity and ability to share insights and provide operational updates to the host of institutional, RIA, family office, and high-net-worth investors in attendance.”

This year’s conference features a series of thematic panels hosted by Roth’s Senior Research Analysts and designed to educate and promote sector-specific discussions among conference participants. Industry panels include:

Biotechnology & Healthcare (All times in ET)

Cancer – Heterogeneous Approaches to a Heterogeneous Etiology (10:00 AM - Monday): Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO), Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB), Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC), Imugene Limited (ASX: IMU), Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), Oryzon Genomics (BME: ORY) & VBL Therapeutics (VBLT)

Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 – Viral Variants Will Not Fade Away (12:00 PM - Monday): Acer Therapeutics (ACER), Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: AMPE), Applied DNA Sciences (APDN), Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS), AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX), INmune Bio (INMB), TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Sponsored by Duane Morris

Disruptive Back of the Eye Therapies (9:00 AM – Tuesday): Asclepix [Private], Clearside Biomedical (CLSD), Oxurion NV (EURONEXT: OXUR)

Flipping the Switch to Profitability – Healthcare (10:00 AM – Tuesday): Champions Oncology (CSBR), IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX), Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Sponsored by BakerHostetler

Pushing the Envelope on Biospecific Antibodies (3:00 PM – Tuesday): Compass Therapeutics [Private], Cytovia Therapeutics [Private], Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Highly Attractive Small Molecule Oncology Platforms (5:00 PM - Wednesday): Arvinas (ARVN), IDEAYA BioSciences (IDYA), Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Sponsored by BakerHostetler

Consumer

Innovative Food Companies Panel (12:30 PM - Monday): Kate Farms [Private], Stryve [Private] & PeaTos [Private] Sponsored by Pillsbury

Sustainability

The Electric Grid – Reimagined Panel (10:00AM - Monday): Sunnova Energy Intl (NOVA), Enphase Energy (ENPH) & General Holdings (GNRC)

EV Charging – Panel: Gas Stations of the Future (11:00AM – Wednesday): Blink Charging Co (BLNK), Nuvve/Newborn Acquisition Corp (NBAC), Volta Industries (SNPR), WAVE

Health & Wellness

Cannabis – Technology Platforms Panel (4:00PM - Monday) : Agrify (AGFY), Eaze Technology [Private], Forian (FORA), Crowe LLP & Carlton Fields Sponsored by Crowe LLP & Carlton Fields

Cannabis – State of the Industry Panel (2:00PM - Tuesday): Ayr Wellness (AYRWF), Columbia Care (CCHWF), Curaleaf (CURLF) & TerrAscend (TRSSF) Sponsored by Marcum Accountants, Dorsey

Psychedelics – Emerging Industry Opportunity Panel (4:00PM - Wednesday): Compass Pathways (CMPS), MAPS (non-profit), JLS Fund [Private] & Wasana Health [Private] Sponsored by Dorsey, MGO CPA

Internet, Media & Enabling Technologies

Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Panel (11:00AM - Tuesday): DMG Blockchain Solutions (DMGI), Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), & BlockCap, Inc. [Private]

DTC & Consumer Products

Amazon FBA Aggregators Panel (3:00PM - Monday) : D1 Brands, Kaspien & Mohawk Group Sponsored by Pillsbury

Industrial Growth, Environmental Services and Sustainability

Plastics Recycling: Technology, Demand and Supply Chains Panel (3:00 PM – Tuesday) : Loop Industries (LOOP), PureCycle (PCYO) & Agilyx (OB: AGLX)

Loop Industries (LOOP), PureCycle (PCYO) & Agilyx (OB: AGLX)

Electronics Recycling: Technology & Emerging Trends Panel (1:00 PM – Wednesday): EnviroLeach Technologies (CNSX: ETI), Li-Cycle [Private]

Capital Markets

Roadmap to Uplisting – When, Where and How? (10:00 AM – Tuesday): AHT Insurance, Crown Electrokinetics (CRKN), Donohoe Advisory Associates, Nasdaq, Pryor Cashman LLP Sponsored by AHT Insurance, Pryor Cashman, Nasdaq

AHT Insurance, Crown Electrokinetics (CRKN), Donohoe Advisory Associates, Nasdaq, Pryor Cashman LLP Shareholder Activism Defense (12:00 PM – Tuesday): Kingsdale Advisors, Reevemark, Sidley Austin Sponsored by Kinsdale Advisors, Reevemark, Sidley

Kingsdale Advisors, Reevemark, Sidley Austin Naked Justice: What public companies and hedge funds need to know (1:00 PM – Tuesday): Baker McKenzie Sponsored by Baker McKenzie

Baker McKenzie SPAQuisitions as an IPO alternative (2:00 PM – Tuesday): Moss Adams, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP Sponsored by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Moss Adams

Moss Adams, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP Launch of Roth Canada – Uncovering Growth Opportunities Listed North of the Border (10:00 AM – Wednesday): BBTV Holdings (BBTV), Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSX: CWEB), Kits Eyecare (TSX: KITS), Toronto Stock Exchange, WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL), Dorsey Sponsored by Toronto Stock Exchange, Dorsey

BBTV Holdings (BBTV), Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSX: CWEB), Kits Eyecare (TSX: KITS), Toronto Stock Exchange, WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL), Dorsey SPAC Trends (12:00 PM – Wednesday): Gateway Investor Relations, Loeb & Loeb, MGO CPA, Nasdaq, PureCycle (PCYO) Sponsored by Loeb & Loeb, Nasdaq, MGO CPA, Gateway IR

Gateway Investor Relations, Loeb & Loeb, MGO CPA, Nasdaq, PureCycle (PCYO) Can US Small-Caps & Value Lead US Equity Markets? Challenges & Opportunities (2:00 PM – Wednesday): DLA Piper, Furey Research Partners Sponsored by DLA Piper

Additionally, the charitable aspect of the event will continue to play an important role over the course of the conference. This year’s summit will feature a Rap with Harry Mack musical event in benefit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the MIX, MAKE, MOVE for MORE! cooking show with chef Eduardo Garcia in support of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, as well as a St. Patrick’s Day Concert to be held on March 17th in benefit of the Christina Mauser Foundation.

The conference provides a rich environment for business development opportunities and is a powerful and effective marketing platform targeting key decision makers. A list of conference sponsors at the time of this announcement includes:

Platform Sponsor

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Essentials Box Sponsor

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Panel Sponsors

AHT Insurance

BakerHostetler

Baker McKenzie

Calton Fields

Crowe

Dealmaker

DLA Piper

Dorsey

Gateway Investor Relations

Issuer Direct

Kingsdale Advisors

Marcum Accountants & Advisors

MGO

MossAdams

Pillsbury

Pryor Cashman

Reevemark

Sidley

TMX | Toronto Stock Exchange

Branding Sponsors

Canalyst

Eastside

Equisolve

Fat Brands

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

IRTH Communications

Kelley Drye

LHA

Limoneira

Montana Mex

Nasdaq

NGO Sustainability Inc

Petrus IR

Reed’s Craft Ginger Beer

RX3

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Stradling

Sustain Southern California

Lovesac

Marketing Sponsors

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

BTV Business Television

Challenged Athletes Foundation

Capital Markets Access

Fasken

Friedman LLP

Hayden IR

Hydrant

M2 Compliance

Mission Avocados

MZ Investor Relations

Octane

PLBY Group

The Arcview Group

The Blueshirt Group

Toppan Merrill

Troutman Pepper





Conference Website

For more information about this invitation-only conference – including agenda and webcast schedule – please visit: https://www.roth.com/oc2021virtual .

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately-held, employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com .

