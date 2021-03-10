PandaDoc Named a Best Startup Employer 2021 by Forbes

Continued recognition for growth and workplace culture earns PandaDoc #167 spot in Ranking of top 500 startups

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading all-in-one document automation software provider, was recognized today for the second consecutive year in Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers 2021. Ranking #167 on the list, this honor marks the continued recognition for PandaDoc’s growth and workplace culture. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America’s Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating three key factors: employee satisfaction, employee reputation, and company growth. To be considered for the ranking, employers must have their headquarters based in the US, and founded between 2011 and 2018. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 7 million data points.



"We’re honored by this recognition that reflects our commitment to company culture. This recognition is even more meaningful as we continue to grow, and successfully navigate our transition to a remote-first company,” said Robin Corralez, VP of HR at PandaDoc. “With remote Pandas around the world, we work hard to maintain our company culture, which is centered on hiring the best and fostering an environment built on transparency, trust and empathy. I’m proud of our team and so thankful for all that we’ve accomplished together.”



PandaDoc is a fast-growing global remote-first company with “virtual” offices throughout the world., and employee hub locations in St. Petersburg, Florida; Minsk, Belarus; Kyiv, Ukraine, Manila, Philippines and most recently, Lisbon, Portugal. The company is actively driving its company momentum with continued investments in employee growth and currently has open positions around the world in marketing, customer success, sales, engineering, and other departments.



Learn more about becoming a Panda at wwww.PandaDoc.com/careers.

About PandaDoc:

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning business documents, including proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, PandaDoc was ranked on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies as well as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Over 23,000 customers use the company’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. PandaDoc is proudly a remote-first global company. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

Amanda Tsang Amanda.Tsang@PandaDoc.com