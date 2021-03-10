Huntington Ingalls Industries Supports 20 Nuclear and Environmental Scholarships

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Technical Solutions division announced its financial commitment to contribute to 20 post-secondary nuclear and environmental scholarship awards, through its Waste Management Symposia (WMS) sponsorship with the Roy G. Post Foundation.



The virtual awards presentation will take place on March 10 during the 2021 WMS international conference. HII’s contribution will also enable 60 educators to access STEM educational resources to enhance instruction, including lesson plans, virtual field trips, laboratory tours, project starters and access to symposium panel discussion recordings.

“At its core, HII is a workforce development company,” said Michael Lempke, president of Technical Solutions’ Nuclear and Environmental Services business group. “Our ability to develop experienced leaders within the nuclear and environmental space is unmatched. We are proud to contribute to scholarships for future leaders in support of our nation’s critical infrastructure.”

HII is committed to workforce development in its communities nationwide and around the globe. From its early childhood education initiatives, including the HII Scholarship Fund, to its nationally recognized apprenticeship programs at Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and N3B joint venture (with partners from New Mexico government, academia and the U.S. Department of Energy National Training Center), HII is deeply committed to education and workforce development.

About Waste Management Symposia

The annual WMS international conference for the management of radioactive waste and related topics, provides the premier open forum for discussing and seeking safe, environmentally responsible, technically sound and cost effective solutions to the management and disposition of radioactive wastes and the decommissioning of nuclear facilities to enhance the transparency and credibility of the global radioactive waste industry.

About Roy G. Post Foundation

The Roy G. Post Foundation is a non-profit organization to provide scholarships to students to develop careers in the safe management of nuclear materials and to participate in the WM Conference. The foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 150 undergraduate and graduate students from all around the world and provided over $4 million educational support to students to attend the annual WMS conference.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

