Carousel Industries Names Cybersecurity Veteran Zane West as Vice President of Cybersecurity Sales & Strategy

Cybersecurity Innovator Brings Global Experience to Carousel’s Leadership Team, Growing Security Sales and Services Delivery Units

/EIN News/ -- EXETER, R.I., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, security and cloud solutions, today announced that Zane West has joined the company in the newly created role of Vice President of Cybersecurity Sales & Strategy. West will report to Carousel’s Chief Revenue Officer Jim Marsh.



West is an accomplished global cyber security executive with more than 25 years’ experience with several large, highly regarded professional and IT services and security product and solutions companies. With proven expertise in both Security Architecture and Security Services, West will oversee Carousel’s cybersecurity sales and strategy functions as it continues to prioritize security as a core and foundational growth pillar. He will partner with Carousel’s services team to develop new differentiated security services offerings.

“There is nothing more critical today to the modern enterprise than improving their security posture through intelligent and efficient deployment of security services and solutions,” said Marsh. “As Carousel contributes to scale its cyber security capabilities, service offerings and team, Zane West is the ideal leader to help us achieve our goals. We look forward to Zane’s contributions to our growth as a managed security services leader and innovator.”

West most recently was Vice President of Products and Development at Proficio, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions. At Proficio, West oversaw the development of the firm’s next generation of their solutions and platform architecture.

Prior to Proficio, West spent more than a decade at global technology integrator and managed services provider Dimension Data. He served as Senior Solution Portfolio Manager Cybersecurity and Interim Director of the firm’s security business unit. In these roles West was responsible for development and management of all Cybersecurity capabilities, including presales, consulting, managed security services, and professional services.

Earlier in his career, West was the Regional IT Director, and Security and Compliance Officer of the Abu Dhabi International Bank.

“Carousel has earned a strong industry reputation for ensuring outstanding customer success and satisfaction to complement its proven and growing services portfolio,” said West. “The company’s leadership team’s recognition of the importance of embedding cybersecurity into all of its services and solutions and the willingness to invest further in scaling its security capabilities made this opportunity an extremely attractive one.”

A graduate of the University of South Africa, West holds a national diploma in data metrics as well as a MSc. in cybersecurity from the University of Liverpool. He is a subject matter expert and frequent speaker in the areas of Security Architecture Optimization and Managed Security Services industry trends. A native of South Africa, West now resides in North Carolina.

About Carousel Industries

Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers.

