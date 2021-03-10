Anima Biotech to Present at Multiple Investor and Scientific Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs that selectively control mRNA translation, today announced that the company will be participating in multiple upcoming investor and scientific conferences. Anima will first present on a panel during the Sachs 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum, taking place virtually Mar. 11-15, 2021. Additionally, the company will deliver a presentation and will participate in a panel during the Targeting RNA Virtual Summit on Mar. 17, 2021.



At the Sachs 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum, Yochi Slonim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anima Biotech, will participate on a panel titled, “Platform Technologies & Novel Therapeutics Panel,” on Thursday, Mar. 11 at 3:10 p.m. CET.

During the Targeting RNA Virtual Summit, Mr. Slonim and Iris Alroy, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development of Anima Biotech, will present a corporate presentation on Wednesday, Mar. 17 at 9:15 a.m. ET. Additionally, Dr. Alroy will participate on a panel, titled, “Approaching mRNA from different angles to target undruggable proteins,” on Mar. 17 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Anima Biotech is pioneering Translation Control Therapeutics, a novel approach for the discovery of small molecules that selectively control mRNA translation as a new strategy against undruggable proteins. With our proprietary technology that emits light pulses from ribosomes, we identify drug candidates that selectively decrease or increase the translation of proteins and elucidate their mechanism of action in a new target space. Our pipeline includes programs in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors), Oncology (c-Myc translation inhibitors and K-Ras translation inhibitors), RSV (viral translation inhibitors), Huntington's disease (selective inhibition of the mutant mHTT) and our $1B partnership with Lilly around several Neuroscience targets. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

