Adhesives Global Market Report 2021 – 2030 By The Business Research Company

The Global Adhesive Industry Overview Covers Adhesive Market Trends, Strategies, And Market Segments

The Business Research Company's report titled Adhesives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 covers major adhesives companies, adhesives market share by company, construction manufacturers, adhesives infrastructure market size, and adhesives market forecasts. The report also covers the global adhesives market and its segments.



The global adhesive market is segmented by type into water-based adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, hot-melt-based adhesives and reactive & other adhesives; by application into transportation, building and construction, product assembly, woodworking and joinery, footwear and leather, paper and packaging, consumer/DIY; by product type into acrylic, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), polyurethanes, styrenic block, epoxy, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA).

The top opportunities in the adhesives market segmented by type will arise in the water-based adhesives segment, which will gain more than $9.6 billion of global annual sales by 2025.





By country, the US adhesives market size will gain the most at about $3 billion. USA was the second largest adhesives market among the major countries covered in the report and was worth more than $12.3 billion in 2020. The USA is a mature and homogenous market for the adhesives market. The market is supported by the presence of large consumer populations, high incomes and spending on household goods including furniture, and technological advances in the industry.

The global adhesives market is expected to grow from $58 billion in 2020 to $91 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increase in demand from automobile industry. There is a drive for production of lightweight automobiles, which is leading to an increase in demand for adhesives and sealants. These are used in structural, holding and sealing applications in automobiles.

The global adhesives market is expected to grow from $58 billion in 2020 to $91 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The adhesives market consists of sales of adhesives and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce adhesives, glues and caulking compounds.

An adhesive is defined as a substance that is capable of holding materials together in a functional manner by surface attachment so that the materials resist separation. Adhesive as a general term may include, mucilage, glue, and paste—terms that are often used interchangeably for any organic material that forms an adhesive bond.

The adhesives market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 28% of the total market in 2020. The market fragmentation can be attributed to the presence of large number of players in different regions to cater to high demand from end user industries and less barriers to entry in the industry. The market it expected to consolidate to some extent in future with increase in mergers and acquisitions in the industry. Major players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company and The Dow Chemical Company.

