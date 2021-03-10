Arcadier Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Inaugural Market Guide for Enterprise Marketplace Platforms
World-leading research company, Gartner, lists Arcadier as a marketplace application vendor on their first Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications.USA / UK / SINGAPORE, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcadier, the world’s leading online marketplace builder, has been named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s inaugural “Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications”. The guide, published by the world's leading research and advisory company, looks at enterprise marketplaces, their complexities, features and the different vendors in the space. Marketplace operation applications (MOAs) such as Arcadier, as defined by the guide, are able to “provide the technology to enable enterprise marketplaces by allowing marketplace operators to manage seller onboarding, product catalogs, order routing and management, and seller compliance with marketplace policies.”
Arcadier’s integrated commerce and marketplace platform, as well as its robust APIs allow for headless ecommerce implementations over B2C, B2B, services and rental industries and support leading enterprise clients globally. This is in addition to the over 15,000 marketplaces from 180 countries, created on its DIY SaaS platform solution. Gary Ramsell, Arcadier’s Chief Commercial Officer, stated that, “Arcadier has quickly and firmly established itself as a global contender within the enterprise marketplace space since our Arcadier Enterprise proposition was launched in 2019, and has become the platform of choice by businesses and government agencies alike. Our top clients such as Mogozay, Suntec City, Abensons, and Frasers Property underscore Arcadier’s ability to deliver trusted, secure, and complex world-leading enterprise-level marketplace solutions.”
In addition to the Gartner guide, Arcadier was identified as a representative marketplace platform vendor in Forrester’s “New Tech Marketplace Development Platforms And Tools, Q4 2020” and one of the top 6 global vendors in McFadyen Digital’s first “Marketplace Suite Spot” report published in October 2020. As one of the only companies listed in all three reports to offer both a headless enterprise marketplace solution and a templatised, self-service DIY marketplace platform targeted at startups and SMBs, Arcadier is uniquely positioned to help willing clients evolve their business in this growing digital landscape. June Boo, Arcadier’s Chief Strategy and Partnerships Officer, said: “Marketplaces are driving massive growth in eCommerce sales as businesses are going digital in a major way, initially more quickly in B2C but now B2B is fast gaining pace. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated this digital shift, with more enterprises considering launching their own marketplaces or re-platforming to a new marketplace solution. Arcadier’s inclusion in these leading industry analysts reports simply validates our achievement as a recognised leader for online marketplace technology to support any customers in their marketplace ambition. ”
By 2023, Gartner projects that “30 percent of enterprise marketplaces will transition into a majority third-party seller model for better profitability.” And while all three reports illustrate that interest and growth in the marketplace sector have been occurring for nearly a decade now, the Gartner report specifically remarked on the impact of COVID-19 on the space stating: “For many Gartner clients, adopting a marketplace model was initially on their roadmap for 2021 or beyond, but they pulled those plans forward in 2020 when their existing business models were disrupted due to COVID-19.”
Gartner clients can download the full “Marketplace Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications” report at www.gartner.com.
Arcadier is the world’s fastest-growing online marketplace builder and is the recognized global leader of multi-vendor eCommerce marketplace technology with users from more than 180 countries. Founded in 2013 in Singapore by senior PayPal executives, it has offices in 5 countries including Singapore (HQ), Australia, Philippines and most recently the United States and the United Kingdom. Arcadier enables Large Enterprises, SMBs, Governments and Start-Ups to build their own white-labelled marketplaces efficiently and cost-effectively. Arcadier’s platform supports various eCommerce models including B2B, B2C, P2P, Procurement, Service & Rental across industry verticals such as retail, consumer goods, commodities, wholesale, manufacturing and services. Arcadier also provides an enterprise-grade headless ecommerce solution, Arcadier Enterprise which focuses on enabling large corporations and multi-brand retailers to create complex marketplace experiences for their businesses.
