Jacob Glick on Newlyweds Pre & Post-COVID: How the Pandemic is Altering Spousal Relationships

Jacob Glick: How the Pandemic is Altering Spousal Relationships

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob Glick of Arizona is a recognized expert in sales, business and GAP analysis, strategic development, and much more. As a marketing professional and an established thought leader, he has made it his business not only to understand buying trends but to understand the human stories that drive these trends.

As the pandemic rages on, with some light at the end of the tunnel in June- if the most recent models are accurate- buying habits have changed dramatically. Jacob Glick has taken it upon himself to understand the effect of the pandemic on couples. This is to help develop an understanding of potential changes to buying behavior, of course- but it also comes from a common feeling of concern for our fellow creatures enduring these strange times.

There has been no shortage of prognostication about how marriages during the pandemic might play out. But, as Jacob Glick explains, we now have about one year of documented evidence of its effects on couples.

People are Stressed: Couples, Doubly So

It would be no shock of wisdom to say that being in a relationship can be stressful. Couples who are determined to grow in their relationships face a number of common challenges. Jacob Glick says that according to American Family Survey, at least 34% of married couples reported feeling more stressed and less secure in their relationships since the pandemic began in the early months of 2020.

In addition to this, new marriages are down and the divorce rate has increased by at least 17%, as measured in several states.

Jacob Glick Warns, Marital Sex is on the Decline

With stress comes reduced libido, and with more enforced time in shared quarters, as well as the added insult of challenges to employment – more and more couples are suffering from a lack of mutual attraction. Jacob Glick comments, “If you wanted to create a recipe for marital distress and you knew what you were doing you would trigger under unemployment, force people to spend more time stewing in close quarters, and shame them into covering their faces at least half the time.”

It’s a frightening image he paints of the state of many married people during this time. But it is one that highlights a host of serious opportunities for the business community to offer solutions. Jacob Glick comments, “If you want to help people during these times, you would offer them solutions based on the scenario we’ve described.”

These solutions might look like new ways to earn income online and unconventional dating services, just to name a couple of ideas.

It’s a challenge, to be sure, but in the face of pronounced needs- new markets inevitably arise- as do new solutions.

Jacob Glick on Newlyweds Pre & Post-COVID: How the Pandemic is Altering Spousal Relationships

