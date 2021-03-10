Hollard Cigna Healthcare are proud to announce a strategic partnership with Société Financière d’Assurance (SFA) in the Democratic Republic of Congo

With over sixty years of local experience, Hollard Cigna have demonstrated their commitment to the people of DRC and have an excellent track record of adhering to local regulations. With this partnership, SFA will become one of the main insurance provider of international health insurance in DRC. With this great responsibility they will ensure easy access to affordable, quality healthcare for local and expat communities.

With Over 2,000 top-quality healthcare providers, Hollard Cigna Healthcare is already providing similar services in the region with coverage in neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. The Hollard Cigna family boasts dedicated staff services with more than 250,000 employees across Africa, and coverage in more than 20 African countries.

Their Established infrastructure with dedicated claims teams, medical board and fraud units provide an outstanding back office infrastructure that the partnership with SFA will reinforce by providing extra security to their world class equipment and facilities.

SFA Congo has been providing insurance in DRC since 2019 and has already established partnerships with SCOR one of the world’s leading Reinsurance companies worldwide.

With a wide range of products, SFA is able to meet the needs of all players in the DRC insurance market. From SME’s to multinational corporations the company prides itself on being tagged ‘Insurer of the Corporate World’ by leading Pan African publication – Le Jeune Afrique.

The partnership between Hollard Cigna Healthcare and SFA signals a new era for healthcare standards in the DRC. Moving forward Hollard Cigna Healthcare is sure to add many to the already large number of 25,000 lives saved in the country.

Contact Details: Anthony Crasto, Communications Manager Cigna Insurance Middle East Tel: +971.52.166.3584 Email: anthony.crasto@cigna.com

About Cigna: Cigna (NYSE: CI) (www.CIGNA.com) is a global health service provider dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and peace of mind. For more than almost 65 years, Cigna has been providing multinational companies and their employees around the world with targeted health care services.

Privately owned and truly independent, the Hollard Insurance Group is renowned for service across the African continent. Through the provision of an extensive range of insurance services fitted to local consumer requirements, the group has succeeded in forming deep and long-term relationships with both corporate and individual customers.

The SFA was created in 2017 and has a team of 20 highly qualified employees. Its ambition is to become the market leader for SMEs & industries