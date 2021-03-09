CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Second Arrest of Former Miami Insurance Agent for Alleged Unlicensed Activity

MIAMI – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the second arrest of Orestes Valentin Rodriguez, a former licensed insurance agent, after allegedly selling insurance without a license. Rodriguez was previously arrested in 2019 for stealing over $620,000 in an alleged fraud scheme.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As your CFO, I will continue to fight fraud and hold those accountable who commit crimes that drive up the cost of insurance for Florida families. I applaud the hard work of my fraud detectives and the continued dedication of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle for ensuring serial fraudsters are brought to justice.”

Rodriguez’s insurance agent license was surrendered and revoked under a Department Settlement Stipulation for Consent Order in 2018. The order outlined Rodriguez was not to engage in any business transaction where a license or appointment is required pursuant to the Florida Insurance Code. A previous investigation by fraud detectives resulted in the arrest of Rodriguez in March of 2019 for stealing over $620,000 in premiums. However, a bank representative discovered the press release of Rodriguez's arrest and notified the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office (SAO) that Rodriguez transacted insurance business with the bank after his arrest. The SAO notified the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Bureau of Insurance Fraud (BIF) of the new allegation against Rodriguez.

A follow-up investigation revealed that after his license revocation and arrest, Rodriguez went back to the bank and collected insurance premium checks that totaled more than $38,700 related to rental property renewal coverage. Rodriguez provided a fraudulent certificate of insurance document as proof of renewal coverage. The Department is asking for the public's help in identifying any insurance transaction by Rodriguez and his business, Blue Guard Insurance Group Inc., after his revocation. If anyone has conducted business with Orestes Valentin Rodriguez after January 2019, please call the DFS Fraud Hotline at 1-800-378-0445.