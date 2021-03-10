Trophy Beauty Academy Overcomes Huge COVID Obstacles to Open New Campus in Elk Grove
Teaches microblading and business strategyELK GROVE, CALIF., USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Permanent makeup artist and investor Destiny Renee Oliphant is proud to announce the opening of the Trophy Beauty Academy. The business launch and purchase are impressive achievements in their own right, but all the more so given the huge obstacles facing seemingly non-essential businesses opening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oliphant refused to let anything or anyone hold her back from realizing her vision for the campus.
The Academy prepares students for rewarding and profitable careers in the permanent makeup industry. Attorney Kaliah Kirkland will head the business department courses. Oliphant, who has been a permanent makeup artist running her own salon for several years, started receiving questions and inquiries on how one could establish themselves in this lucrative field. Then, Oliphant thought how could she combine a salon and a training facility for people to learn and build their own business. She began the Trophy Beauty Academy online program after she had to shut down her salon for seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She purchased the new 3,000 square foot facility, which will open in April 2021 in Elk Grove, California, just outside Sacramento.
“Owning a salon was always my ultimate dream,” said Oliphant. “My Beauty Bar was just the first step. This Academy is about building confidence and creating a community of successful small businesses. I say never let an impossible situation discourage you always keep going. In addition, empowering and building up others makes me feel fulfilled. I am excited to embark on my next mission and serve my purpose through the Trophy Beauty Academy.”
Destiny Renee faced many challenges during the process of opening the Academy. Businesses like hers, beauty businesses, were not seen as essential. It took six months to obtain SBA financing because the agency was swamped with PPP loan applications. Indeed, numerous businesses like the Academy were actually closing down at the same time. “I can’t tell you how many times I was told either to wait, or just drop it altogether—that this was no time to be thinking about opening a beauty business. Well, I didn’t drop it,” Oliphant explained.
The Trophy Beauty Training Academy will teach advanced beauty techniques such as microblading, a method of tattooing wherein a small handheld tool made of tiny needles add semi-permanent pigment to the skin. It is mostly used to enhance eyebrows and builds confidence. She also offers instruction on how to open a salon. The academy offers salon suites to allow students and professionals to grow their businesses. Courses include Ombre Brows, Eyebrow Henna, Eyelash Extensions, Non Invasive Lipo, Scar Removal and more courses to come.
Training groups are small at the Trophy Beauty Academy to ensure that each student received one-on-one training with a master trainer or permanent makeup artist. Guided videos and practice exercises are available through the online learning site. Destiny Renee offers live model demonstrations and hands on assistance. “Permanent makeup is a skill that one needs to learn through expert instruction,” Oliphant explained. “At the Academy, we are passing along the secrets we have picked up through years of experience either online or in person.” info@trophybeautypro.com
The Trophy Beauty Academy offers two and four-day courses that will give students the skill to stand apart and give clients the best possible service. Discover the rewarding career of microblading through studies on theory, sanitation, health safety, and pigment color theory. The courses teach brow shaping and patterning through hands-on practice.
Oliphant has long had a passion for beauty, fitness, and wellness. She started her entrepreneurial career in Miami, where she founded a clothing line, but discovered that was not her purpose.
“I used that failed experience as an opportunity to find what I was passionate about and make a true impact on the lives of others. Taking care of yourself is not just an act of vanity for me. It’s confidence, self-care, and empowering others to bring out their best,” Oliphant added.
