Former Officer Charged, Accused of Assaulting Juvenile

OAK RIDGE – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a former Oak Ridge police officer.  

In January, at the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving Andre James Thompson. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that on December 18, 2020, Thompson physically assaulted a male juvenile who was being detained in an interview room at the Oak Ridge Police Department. At the time, Thompson was employed as an Oak Ridge police officer. He has since been terminated.

Today, TBI Agents obtained a warrant for Andre James Thompson (DOB 6/30/95), charging him with one count of Assault.  This afternoon, Thompson turned himself in and was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

