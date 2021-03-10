Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Crockett County Man Indicted, Arrested Following Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Investigation

BROWNSVILLE – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Technical Services Unit have arrested a Crockett County man indicted on numerous counts including Aggravated Statutory Rape.

After receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual had solicited and exploited a minor victim on Facebook, the TBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified Gregory A. Dedmon (DOB: 8/3/76) of Brownsville as the individual responsible.

On March 1st, the Crockett County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Dedmon with Aggravated Statutory Rape, Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and Solicitation of a Minor.  Today, with the assistance of the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson Police Department, Agents arrested Dedmon.  He was booked into the Crockett County Jail on $100,000 bond.

