R.K. Redding Construction and Mill Town Music Hall Announce the Passing of Founder and CEO Randall Redding
Redding was an active member of the community, construction industry, music industry and his churchBREMEN AND ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with profound sadness that we announce that founder and CEO of R.K. Redding Construction and Mill Town Music Hall, Randall Redding, passed away on March 8, 2021. Randall was a man of deep faith who made a difference with everyone he met. He sought to love others as Christ had loved him and he exuded that love in every action. Randall was a man of vision and commitment that lived out the philosophy that life is about relationships. With Randall, you always started out as his friend and the relationship grew from there. The impact he has had on the lives of all who have come in contact with him is immeasurable, as is his loss.
Professionally, Redding founded R.K. Redding Construction (RKR) in 1991 to make a difference in his hometown of Bremen, GA. Through the years, the business has prospered under Redding’s guiding philosophy of putting customer service above all else. Today, RKR is an established general contractor and construction management firm throughout Georgia and the southeast. Redding has led RKR’s growth to over 50 full time employees. Under Randall’s leadership, the company philosophy was built on honesty, quality and integrity with the ultimate goal of gaining customer trust and satisfaction. This goal is evidenced by Inc. Magazine, Atlanta Business Chronicle and Georgia Trend naming the firm as one of the fastest growing companies, as well as the company being recognized as one of the best places to work in Atlanta by the AJC and Georgia Trend.
In 2012, he again wanted to support his hometown of Bremen. So, he turned an abandoned grocery store into a tourism destination by opening Mill Town Music Hall. Randall wouldn’t allow alcohol to be sold at the venue so that that it could be home to quality wholesome entertainment and opened each event in prayer. Acts to perform at Mill Town have included Toby Keith, Loretta Lynn, The Temptations, Amy Grant, Kenny Loggins and the Oak Ridge Boys, just to name a few. However, it goes far beyond that, as the venue has played a significant part of a revitalization effort in the community.
Redding has been honored for his industry and community contributions. His most recent recognitions have included but were not limited to:
The AGC Georgia SIR Award – Redding received the prestigious Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) Skill, Integrity & Responsibility (SIR) Award in 2020. AGC Georgia, the leading association for the construction industry, bestows this honor annually to recognize individuals for a lifetime of exemplary service and substantial contributions to the construction industry, the AGC organization and their community. Randall Redding served as AGC Georgia president from 2014-2015, while R.K. Redding Construction has won numerous AGC Awards each year for its commitment to construction excellence.
Bremen Circle of Honor – Redding was honored in fall of 2020. The award is granted to a person of unquestionable character and must have served the BHS Football Program in some capacity for a minimum of five years. Redding is an alumnus of Bremen High School and the football field is now named Redding Field in honor of his many contributions.
West GA Women magazine, “The Man’s Issue” 2020 – The annual recognition of the top West Georgia male business leaders. Randall spoke about his life, faith, and love for construction.
Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Award – Randall and his wife, Tena, were awarded this incredible recognition for their efforts in the community with Mill Town Music Hall in March of 2020.
Redding gave generously of his time and talents in the West Georgia and Metro Atlanta communities. Following is just a partial list of the organizations he supported:
Mount Paran Church in Atlanta, Board of Trustees
Young Life
The Blake House
Pregnancy Resource Center
Tanner Medical Foundation Board
West Georgia Habitat for Humanity
American Heart Association
Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Atlanta Youth Project
Bremen & Paulding Education Foundations
Carroll County Women’s Shelter
Auburn University Athletic Association
Randall Redding is survived by his loving wife Tena; his son, Keith (President of R.K. Redding Construction) and his daughter-in-law Brooke and his daughter Ivey. Randall was also blessed with four grandchildren Cindi Claire, Tripp, Livi, and Lila; and is survived by his sister Rebecca Hammick.
Visitation will be held at Mill Town Music Hall on Wednesday, March 10 at 6:00pm-9:00pm. Services will also be held at Mill Town Music Hall on Thursday, March 11 at 3:00pm, located on 1031 Alabama Ave. in Bremen, Ga. with Reverend David Cooper of Mount Paran Church officiating. Performers T. Graham Brown, John Berry, Corey Pearson, Marty Raybon and Stan Whitmire will lead the congregation in worship through music. *The family has requested that masks be worn and social distance observed during visitation and the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Young Life West Georgia, Pregnancy Resource Center and/or the Blake House.
Young Life West Georgia: PO Box 2781 Carrollton, GA 30112
Pregnancy Resource Center: 514 Tanner Street Carrollton, GA 30117
The Blake House: 60 Waco School Rd. Bremen, GA 30110
Cards can be sent for the family to P.O. Box 426 Bremen, GA 30110
About R. K. Redding Construction
Founded in 1991, R.K. Redding Construction, Inc. (RKR) is licensed in seven southeastern states and delivers comprehensive construction services and solutions to its clients. RKR is active in many markets, including education, medical, religious facilities, cultural, governmental, and industrial and office/retail. The company philosophy is based on honesty, quality and integrity with the ultimate goal of gaining customer trust and satisfaction.
About Mill Town Music Hall
Mill Town Music Hall is committed to providing West Georgia with a quality entertainment venue. Opened in Feb. 2012, it is the largest facility of its kind in West Georgia and comfortably seats 1,000 people. Featuring state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems, the venue hosts numerous Classic Country, Pop/Rock, Gospel and Bluegrass concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.
