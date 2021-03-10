Size of Global Medical Transport Services Market Will Reach to USD 26,137 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

[175+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Medical Transport Services Market in 2018 was approximately USD 9,187 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 26,137 Million by 2027. Top market players are DHL International GmbH, ERS Transition Ltd., Healthcare Transportation, LLC, Piedmont Healthcare, Mobile Care Group Inc. and others

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Medical Transport Services Market By Type (Mobile Treatment Facilities, Medical Products Transport, Incubator Transport, and Patient Transport) and By End-User (Hospitals, Medical Centers, Private Paying Customers, and Nursing Care Facilities): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

“According to the research report, the global Medical Transport Services Market was estimated at USD 9,187 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 26,137 Million by 2027. The global Medical Transport Services Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2019 to 2027”.

Medical transport services mean the transporting of patients as well as medical items. These services ensure the safe & timely transfer of medical items and patients from a location to the destination. The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Growing healthcare issues needing medical attention will drive the business growth

The rise in the number of emergency clinics and an increase in the number of patients requiring medical emergency services across the globe will steer the growth of medical transport services over the forecast period. In addition to this, the growing requirement of ambulances for patients belonging to different age groups ranging from children to the aging patient population will offer new growth avenues for the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, an increase in the number of physically disabled patient population bases in the developed countries like the U.S. will further amplify the growth graph of the market over the forecast timeframe. Additionally, a huge demand for enhanced patient care and rapidly improving healthcare amenities will benefit the medical transport services market expansion over the period from 2019 to 2027.

Industry Major Market Players

On the basis of type,

the market is sectored into Mobile Treatment Facilities,

Medical Products Transport,

Incubator Transport,

Patient Transport. In terms of end-user,

the industry is classified into Hospitals,

Medical Centers,

Private Paying Customers,

Nursing Care Facilities.

Furthermore, modernization of the healthcare transport facilities will prop up the market surge during the forecast timeline. However, the high maintenance cost of transport vehicles along with low investment for medical transport will inhibit the market progression over the 2019-2027 timespan. Nevertheless, the launching of air ambulance services in emerging economies will provide new growth opportunities for the market. In addition to this, the massive awareness pertaining to the use of drones in the healthcare or the medical sector will further boost the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Medical products transport to dominate the type segment by 2027 in terms of value

The growth of the segment during the forecast period is due to a rise in the demand for the transportation of medical items like over-the-counter drugs, medical equipment, pharmaceutical drugs, and medicines for treating various kinds of diseases.

Hospitals to be the leading end-user segment over the forecast timeline

The segmental growth during the time interval from 2019 to 2027 is due to the high demand for patient transport to hospitals via ambulance during both emergencies as well as non-emergency situations.

The study provides a decisive view of the Medical Transport Services market by segmenting the market based on the type, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



North America to contribute a major revenue share of the market during the forecast period

The regional market growth during the forecast period is attributed to the presence of advanced medical facilities aided by technological breakthroughs and government funding of the medical transport services in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Apart from this, the huge presence of the reputed market players & high adoption, as well as enforcement of medical transport services in the region, will further drive the industry growth in North America.

Furthermore, North America possesses very huge medical transport services network for the hospital use for transporting patients to clinics both in case of emergency and non-emergency, thereby driving the regional market growth.

Browse the full “Medical Transport Services Market By Type (Mobile Treatment Facilities, Medical Products Transport, Incubator Transport, and Patient Transport) and By End-User (Hospitals, Medical Centers, Private Paying Customers, and Nursing Care Facilities): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-transport-services-market-by-type-mobile-treatment-135

Key Features of Medical Transport Services Market Report:

Medical Transport Services Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Medical Transport Services Market: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Medical Transport Services Market size, trend, and forecast analysis

Medical Transport Services Market segments’ trend and forecast

Medical Transport Services Market’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Medical Transport Services Market attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging Trends in the Medical Transport Services Market.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

This report segments the Medical Transport Services market as follows:

Medical Transport Services Market: By Type Analysis

Mobile Treatment Facilities

Medical Products Transport

Incubator Transport

Patient Transport

Medical Transport Services Market: By End-User Analysis

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Private Paying Customers

Nursing Care Facilities

