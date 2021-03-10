Global ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size Expected to Reach USD 14,899 Million By 2027: FnF Research

[175+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global ATSC 3.0 Devices Market in 2018 was approximately USD 5,272 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 14,899 Million by 2027. Top market players are Apple Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung, Sony and others

New York, NY, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "ATSC 3.0 Devices Market By Application (Residential and Commercial) and By Verticals Share (Consumer Electronics, Semiconductor Industry, Automotive, and Media & Entertainment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2027".

“According to the research report, the global ATSC 3.0 Devices Market was estimated at USD 5,272 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14,899 Million by 2027. The global ATSC 3.0 Devices Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2019 to 2027”.

ATSC 3.0 is a key type of the ATSC standards for TV broadcasting produced by the Advanced Television Systems Committee. It is a new broadcast standard that assists in dragging 4K into the mainstream and bringing TV to mobiles and cars. Moreover, the format aids 4K, UHD, 3D, and high-quality audio that helps 4K supersede HDTV. It works the same as traditional broadcast television and functions over the air as well as with internet connections to produce a broadband hybrid stream.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Furthermore, ATSC makes use of a bootstrap signal that aids the receiver to discover and recognize the signals being transferred. Apart from this, it also utilizes a physical layer based on the orthogonal frequency division multiplexing modulation having a low-density parity-check code. In addition to this, it supports audio, video, legacy SD video, interfaced HD video, progressive video, watermark, and public alerting.

Industry Major Market Players

Apple Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung

Sony

Others

Strict laws governing broadcasting services to boost market trends

Stringent legislation enforced by the government on broadcasting services is anticipated to steer the growth of the ATSC 3.0 devices industry over the forecast timeline. Moreover, the evolution of the 4K display is expected to prop up the expansion of the ATSC 3.0 devices market over the coming years. Furthermore, the massive need for high-resolution display, optimum sound quality, and the abilities of the target audience is predicted to propel the ATSC 3.0 devices industry over the years to come. Nonetheless, the current legislation pertaining to ATSC 1.0 is not able to fulfill the new ATSC 3.0 laws. This, in turn, will impede the expansion of the ATSC 3.0 devices industry over the forecast timeline.

In addition to this, the ministry of science in South Korea, ICT, and future planning promoted ASTC 3.0 standard as the national broadcasting standard for ultra-high definition. Such moves are likely to succor the expansion of the industry over the forecast timeline.

A residential segment to dominate the application landscape by 2027

The growth of the segment is attributed to the massive demand for ATSC 3.0 equipment across the residential sector over the forecast period. The segment is projected to record a CAGR of nearly up to 12% during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Consumer electronics segment to contribute massively towards the overall ATSC 3.0 devices market revenue by 2027

The growth of the segment is credited to a high amount of utilization of ATSC 3.0 devices in consumer electronics goods or equipment.

The study provides a decisive view of the ATSC 3.0 Devices market by segmenting the market based on application, verticals share, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Application-wise, the market is segregated into residential and commercial applications. Based on the verticals share, the industry for ATSC 3.0 devices is based on consumer electronics, semiconductor industry, automotive, and media & entertainment.

North America to contribute lucratively towards the overall market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the market in the region during the forecast period is credited to the large-scale use of the ATSC 3.0 equipment in the consumer electronics, automotive, semiconductor industry, and media & entertainment sectors in the countries like the U.S. The country had allowed the installation of ATSC 3.0.

Browse the full “ATSC 3.0 Devices Market by Application (Residential and Commercial) and By Verticals Share (Consumer Electronics, Semiconductor Industry, Automotive, and Media & Entertainment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2027” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/atsc-30-devices-market-by-application-residential-and-120

This report segments the ATSC 3.0 Devices market as follows:

ATSC 3.0 Devices Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

ATSC 3.0 Devices Market: By Verticals Share Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor Industry

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

