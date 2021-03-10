SHARC Wastewater Energy Recovery System Toured by U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development

“I have never seen a technology that could have as positive of an impact on energy as what I have seen at the DC Water HQ”

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. House Representative Marcy Kaptur, Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, toured the U.S. capital’s DC Water Headquarters (“DC Water HQ”) yesterday to see the benefits of the building’s wastewater energy recovery system installed by SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”).



The iconic DC Water HQ, constructed on the banks of the Anacostia River in 2017, was recently designated LEED Platinum by the U.S Green Building Council. That designation was enabled by the SHARC wastewater energy recovery system’s ability to reduce GHG emissions and fossil fuel use by capturing the thermal energy in wastewater that would have normally been sent down the drain — and by also providing electrically efficient cooling resulting in reduced freshwater usage of the buildings cooling towers.

“I have never seen a technology that could have as positive of an impact on energy as what I have seen at the DC Water HQ,” said Congresswoman Kaptur after her visit.

Since its implementation at DC Water HQ, the SHARC system has been operating on a heating and cooling ratio of roughly 3.3% and 96.7%, respectively, showcasing its ability to operate in both heating and cooling applications. Through the usage of the SHARC system, the building has been able to prevent the emission of approximately 12.6 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide due to heating by fossil fuels annually, the equivalent of planting 573 trees. In applications requiring a higher degree of heating, these figures would be significantly increased. Furthermore, in its cooling operation, it is estimated that the SHARC system results in a reduction of 1.5 million gallons of freshwater annually that would otherwise be required for the cooling towers.



“We are delighted to have Representative Kaptur see our wastewater recovery system in action,” said SHARC Energy CEO Lynn Mueller. “SHARC’s wastewater energy recovery systems are a breakthrough technology that will help the United States — and the world — dramatically reduce the carbon footprint and energy profiles of residential, commercial and public buildings.”

SHARC Energy’s systems are now operating — or are scheduled to be installed — in buildings and district energy systems across North America. For example, the National Western Center in Denver is pioneering the largest scale wastewater district-energy innovation in North America to date with SHARC Energy. The National Western Center will rely on two SHARC wastewater energy recovery systems placed in the heart of its 3.8-megawatt (MW) district energy system, creating a low-carbon campus that is sustainable and regenerative.

