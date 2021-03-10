Nuvei Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Nuvei reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”)



MONTREAL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020.

“We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results, including 53% total volume* growth, 46% revenue growth and 61% adjusted EBITDA** growth over the fourth quarter of 2019,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “Our performance continues to be driven by strong momentum in the high-growth verticals we serve, as well as by our customizable, scalable, and feature-rich technology platform, which provides one of the industry’s most complete payment technology solutions going well beyond merchant acquiring. As we look to 2021, we remain excited about the opportunity ahead of us with the momentum of our current customers and the strength of our new business pipeline which is reflected in our financial outlook.”

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Total volume* increased 53%, to $13.9 billion from $9.1 billion

○ eCommerce represented approximately 80% of total volume

Revenue increased 46%, to $115.9 million from $79.3 million

Net income was $22.6 million compared to a net loss of $3.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA** increased 61%, to $51.3 million from $31.9 million

Adjusted net income** was $46.5 million compared to $5.4 million

Net income per share of $0.16 compared to a net loss per share of $0.05

Adjusted net income** per diluted share of $0.33 compared to $0.06

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Total volume* increased 76%, to $43.2 billion from $24.6 billion

○ eCommerce represented approximately 76% of total volume

Revenue increased 53%, to $375.0 million from $245.8 million

Net loss was $103.7 million compared to a net loss of $69.5 million

○ Net loss included $100.9 million in non-cash finance costs resulting from changes in redemption value of liability-classified common and preferred shares, as well as the acceleration of amortization of deferred transaction costs. Of this amount, $83.4 million of these non-cash costs resulted from the Company’s initial public offering and associated valuation in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA** increased 87%, to $163.0 million from $87.2 million

Adjusted net income** was $89.0 million compared to $22.3 million

Net loss per share of $1.08 compared to a net loss per share of $1.15

Adjusted net income** per diluted share of $0.84 compared to $0.33



Operational Highlights

The fourth quarter represented the strongest growth in the Company’s history driven by wallet share expansion from current merchants and the acceleration of new merchant wins driven by continued expansion and investment in Nuvei’s direct distribution channel. New eCommerce business nearly tripled in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and the momentum has continued well into the current quarter with a deep and growing merchant pipeline providing visibility into the full year 2021.

The Company added several new merchants in our target high-growth verticals including regulated online gaming, social games, online retail, marketplaces, digital goods, financial services and travel.

Nuvei expanded connectivity coverage and added alternative payment methods (“APMs”) in Latin America (Brazil and Colombia, as well as certain voucher-based payment methods in Mexico), South Africa, Korea and Japan.

The Company introduced several significant product innovations to help merchants convert more sales and simplify back office reconciliation, including: enhancing our proprietary authorization platform to comply with PSD2 strong customer authentication requirements, upgrading our chargeback management tools to now provide early (pre-chargeback) warnings for merchants, expanding our payout capabilities to include Automated Clearing House (“ACH”) payments and MasterCard MoneySend, simplifying Apple Pay enablement for our customers, and enhancing multi-currency services in Canada.

The Company launched its own authorization processing in the United States bringing some of that functionality and capability in-house, which over time will help reduce costs, improve efficiency and raise productivity.

The Company has been approved as a registered industry vendor in four U.S. states (Colorado, West Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee) and is well-positioned to support the growing regulated online gaming and sports betting market in the U.S. The Company has applied for and is awaiting vendor approval in all other U.S. states that regulate online sports betting and gaming.

Nuvei continued to execute on its acquisition strategy by completing the acquisition of Smart2Pay Technology & Services B.V. (“Smart2Pay”) and announcing the acquisition of Base Commerce, LLC (“Base Commerce”).

○ The acquisition of Smart2Pay (effective November 2, 2020) enhances Nuvei’s vertical expertise in several high-growth digital commerce verticals including social gaming and online marketplaces, expands the Company’s presence in some attractive and high-growth international markets with increasing adoption of APMs, and expands its global footprint.

○ The acquisition of Base Commerce (effective January 1, 2021) expands Nuvei’s product capabilities with a proprietary ACH processing platform, further diversifies its acquiring portfolio, enhances sponsor bank coverage, and enlarges the Company’s distribution network.







Financial Outlook

Nuvei anticipates total volume, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

(In U.S. dollars) Three months ending

March 31, 2021 Year ending

December 31, 2021 $ $ Total Volume (in billions) 19 - 20 81 - 87 Revenue (in millions) 136 - 142 570 - 600 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) 60 - 63 252 - 265

The above financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions as described under “Forward-Looking Information” in this press release.

* Total volume does not represent revenue earned by the Company, but rather the total dollar value of transactions processed by merchants under contractual agreement with the Company. Total volume is explained in further detail in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income are non-IFRS measures. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Nuvei’s annual consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The information presented in this press release includes non-IFRS financial measures, namely Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, and Adjusted net income per diluted share. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income are used to provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and thus highlight trends in Nuvei’s core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company’s management also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Nuvei’s management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income are important supplemental measures of Nuvei’s performance, primarily because they and similar measures are used widely among others in the payments industry as a means of evaluating a company’s underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before finance costs, finance income, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense/recovery, acquisition, integration and severance costs, share-based payments, net gain/loss on foreign currency exchange, and other. Adjusted net income is defined as net income (loss) before acquisition, integration and severance costs, share-based payments, net gain/loss on foreign currency exchange, amortization of certain intangible assets created by business combinations, and the related income tax expense or recovery for these items. Adjusted net income also excludes change in redemption value of liability-classified common and preferred shares and accelerated amortization of deferred transaction costs and loss on debt modification.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Nuvei's outlook on total volume, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending March 31, 2021 and the year ending December 31, 2021. Nuvei’s outlook on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA also constitutes “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company’s financial performance and measuring progress toward management’s objectives and the reader is cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operations dated March 10, 2021. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Particularly, management's assessments of, and outlook for, total volume, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA set out herein are generally based on the following assumptions: (a) Nuvei's results of operations will continue as expected, (b) the Company will continue to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, despite the current COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain the virus, (c) the Company will continue to retain and grow its existing customer base while adding new customers, (d) the Company will not complete any acquisitions or divestitures, (e) economic conditions will remain relatively stable throughout the period, (f) the industries Nuvei operates in will continue to grow consistent with past experience, (g) there will be no fluctuations in currency exchange rates and volatility in financial markets, (h) there will be no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact Nuvei's business, and (i) current tax laws will remain in effect and will not be materially changed. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income or Loss

(in thousands of U.S. dollars except for share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue 115,881 79,327 375,046 245,816 Cost of revenue 23,519 13,075 69,255 40,758 Gross profit 92,362 66,252 305,791 205,058 Selling, general and administrative expenses 73,191 55,365 241,690 193,770 Operating profit 19,171 10,887 64,101 11,288 Finance income (1,257) (1,130) (5,427) (5,188) Finance costs (1,257) 19,254 170,111 90,640 Net finance costs (2,514) 18,124 164,684 85,452 Income (loss) before income tax 21,685 (7,237) (100,583) (74,164) Income tax expense (recovery) (892) (4,160) 3,087 (4,699) Net income (loss) 22,577 (3,077) (103,670) (69,465) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign operations – foreign currency translation differences 18,394 (10,068) 32,855 (9,225) Total comprehensive income (loss) 40,971 (13,145) (70,815) (78,690) Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of the Company 21,726 (3,587) (106,230) (70,502) Non-controlling interest 851 510 2,560 1,037 22,577 (3,077) (103,670) (69,465) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Common shareholders of the Company 40,120 (13,655) (73,375) (79,727) Non-controlling interest 851 510 2,560 1,037 40,971 (13,145) (70,815) (78,690) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of the Company - Basic and diluted 0.16 (0.05) (1.08) (1.15) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding(a) Basic 135,837,128 75,751,716 98,681,060 61,483,675 Diluted 139,929,183 75,751,716 98,681,060 61,483,675

a. The weighted average number of common shares outstanding previous to the IPO has been adjusted to take into consideration the Reorganization discussed in Note 17 of the Consolidated Financial Statements.





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) 22,577 (3,077) (103,670) (69,465) Finance cost (recovery) (1,257) 19,254 170,111 90,640 Finance income (1,257) (1,130) (5,427) (5,188) Depreciation and amortization 18,410 17,041 69,673 51,125 Income tax expense (recovery) (892) (4,160) 3,087 (4,699) Acquisition, integration and severance costs(a) 4,673 2,785 9,970 19,914 Share-based payments(b) 3,200 227 10,407 994 Net loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange(c) 4,780 1,018 7,898 3,620 Legal settlement costs and other(d) 1,079 (16) 933 259 Adjusted EBITDA(e) 51,313 31,942 162,982 87,200 Advance from third party - merchant residual received(f) 2,946 4,303 12,469 11,671

a. These expenses relate to:

(i) professional, legal, consulting, accounting and other fees and expenses related to our acquisition activities and financing activities during the period and our IPO, which were $5,669 and $10,852 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, (December 31, 2019 - $2,328 and $19,881, respectively). These costs are presented in the professional fees line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses.

(ii) acquisition-related compensation, which was $80 and $803 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, (December 31, 2019 – $241 and $964, respectively). These costs are presented in the employee compensation line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses.

(iii) change in deferred purchase consideration for previously acquired businesses, which was a gain of $1,200 and $2,470 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, (December 31, 2019 - $117 and $2,415, respectively). These adjustments are presented in the contingent consideration adjustment line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses.



(iv) severances, which were $121 and $741 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (December 31, 2019 – $296 and $1,187, respectively), and integration expenses. Severance costs are presented in the employee compensation line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses.

b. These expenses represent non-cash expenses recognized in connection with stock options and other awards issued under share-based plans.

c. This includes losses on foreign currency exchange included in selling, general and administration expenses.

d. This line item primarily represents legal settlements and associated legal costs reached outside of the normal course of business, which were $203 and $589 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (December 31, 2019 - $292 and $716, respectively), as well as non-cash gains, losses and provisions and certain other costs. These costs are presented in the other line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses.

e. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that the Company uses to assess its operating performance and cash flows.

f. Commencing in 2018, the Company entered into various agreements with a single third-party independent sales organization to acquire the rights to future cash flows from a portfolio of merchant contracts.





Reconciliation of Adjusted net income to net income (loss)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except for per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) 22,577 (3,077) (103,670) (69,465) Change in redemption value of liability-classified common and preferred shares(a) - 3,616 76,438 41,744 Accelerated amortization of deferred transaction costs / loss on debt modification(b) - - 24,491 4,830 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(c) 16,008 14,612 59,219 42,846 Acquisition, integration and severance costs(d) 4,673 2,785 9,970 19,914 Share-based payments(e) 3,200 227 10,407 994 Net loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange(f) 1,029 (10,725) 18,918 (11,680) Legal settlement costs and other(g) 1,079 (16) 933 259 Adjustments 25,989 10,499 200,376 98,907 Income tax expense related to adjustments(h) (2,074) (2,058) (7,720) (7,096) Adjusted net income (loss)(i) 46,492 5,364 88,986 22,346 Adjusted net income per share attributable to common shareholders of the Company(j) Basic 0.34 0.06 0.88 0.35 Diluted 0.33 0.06 0.84 0.33

a. This line item represents change in redemption value related to shares classified as liabilities prior to the IPO. As part of the IPO, the shares were converted into equity as Subordinate Voting Shares. These expenses are included in finance costs.

b. With the repayment of long-term debt from the IPO proceeds, the associated deferred transaction costs were recognized in finance costs on an accelerated pro-rata basis. Additionally, in 2019 a loss on debt modification was recognized because of the incremental debt taken to fund the SafeCharge acquisition.

c. This line item relates to amortization expense taken on intangible assets created from the purchase price adjustment process on acquired companies and businesses and from the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of Pivotal Holdings Ltd. by Nuvei in September 2017, and excludes amortization expense related to capitalized development costs incurred in the normal course of operations.

d. These expenses relate to:

(i) professional, legal, consulting, accounting and other fees and expenses related to our acquisition activities and financing activities during the period and our IPO, which were $5,669 and $10,852 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (December 31, 2019 - $2,328 and $19,881, respectively). These costs are presented in the professional fees line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses.

(ii) acquisition-related compensation, which was $80 and $803 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (December 31, 2019 – $241 and $964, respectively). These costs are presented in the employee compensation line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses.

(iii) change in deferred purchase consideration for previously acquired businesses, which was a gain of $1,200 and $2,470 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (December 31, 2019 - $117 and $2,415, respectively). These adjustments are presented in the contingent consideration adjustment line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses.

(iv) severances, which were $121 and $741 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (December 31, 2019 – $296 and $1,187, respectively), and integration expenses. Severance costs are presented in the employee compensation line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses.

e. These expenses represent non-cash expenses recognized in connection with stock options and other awards issued under share-based plans.

f. This includes gains or losses on foreign currency exchange included in finance costs and selling, general and administration expenses.

g. This line item primarily represents legal settlements and associated legal costs reached outside of the normal course of business, which were $203 and $589 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $292 and $716), as well as non-cash gains, losses and provisions and certain other costs. These costs are presented in the other line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses.

h. This line item reflects income tax expense on taxable adjustments using the tax rate of the applicable jurisdiction.

i. Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure that the Company uses to further assess its operating performance.

j. Adjusted net income per diluted share is calculated using stock options outstanding at the end of each period on a fully diluted basis if they were in-the-money at that time.





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 180,722 60,072 Trade and other receivables 32,055 32,765 Inventory 80 709 Prepaid expenses 4,727 2,268 Income taxes receivables 6,690 - Current portion of advances to third parties 8,520 8,901 Current portion of contract assets 1,587 1,720 Total current assets before segregated funds 234,381 106,435 Segregated funds 443,394 200,612 Total current assets 677,775 307,047 Non-current assets Advances to third parties 38,478 42,584 Property and equipment 16,537 15,272 Intangible assets 524,232 408,380 Goodwill 969,820 768,497 Contract assets 1,300 1,426 Processor deposits 13,898 12,478 Other non-current assets 1,944 3,088 Total Assets 2,243,984 1,558,772





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 64,779 51,258 Income taxes payable 7,558 2,866 Current portion of loans and borrowings 2,527 2,874 Other current liabilities 7,132 9,875 Liability-classified common shares - 58,262 Liability-classified preferred shares - 39,967 Total current liabilities before due to merchants 81,996 165,102 Due to merchants 443,394 200,612 Total current liabilities 525,390 365,714 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 212,726 722,166 Deferred tax liabilities 46,320 12,976 Other non-current liabilities 1,659 4,875 Unsecured convertible debentures due to shareholders - 109,022 Total Liabilities 786,095 1,214,753 Equity Equity attributable to shareholders Share capital 1,625,785 450,523 Contributed surplus 11,966 1,603 Deficit (211,042) (104,812) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 22,470 (10,385) 1,449,179 336,929 Non-controlling interest 8,710 7,090 Total Equity 1,457,889 344,019 Total Liabilities and Equity 2,243,984 1,558,772





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)