Ivy League Research University, Dartmouth, Chooses WootCloud’s HyperContext® Security Platform for Campus Wide Device Security and Next Generation Access Control

WootCloud Addresses Unmanaged Device Challenges for Dartmouth, Delivering Visibility and Analytics While Driving Remediation to Mitigate Threats Specific to Higher Education Institutions

/EIN News/ -- HANOVER, N.H., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WootCloud, an innovative device security company, today announced that Dartmouth has selected its HyperContext® Security Platform for end-to-end visibility, context and threat remediation.



Dartmouth selected the WootCloud SaaS-based platform not only for its ability to deliver the highest level of device security, network visibility and analytics across the entire campus and student body, but also for WootCloud’s unique ability to mitigate security threats by discovering indicators of compromise and driving remediation at an individual device level.

As a forward-thinking organization, Dartmouth’s management team had been an early adopter in the device visibility space, having recognized the security challenges associated with a plethora of unmanaged devices, from cutting edge R&D equipment to student devices such as gaming consoles and connected speakers. Dartmouth realized that its existing IT, IoT and R&D infrastructure required a passive, agentless solution that would help address challenges around device discovery, deep analytics & inspection and automated threat defense, all the while allowing Dartmouth’s IT team to retain full control of the access policies. That insight led Dartmouth to procure the HyperContext platform.

Sean McNamara, Sr. Director Information Security at Dartmouth said, "WootCloud's micro-segmentation capabilities are a game-changer. We will be able to make on-the-fly access control decisions based on a person's identity as well as their normal patterns of usage and device hygiene characteristics. This will allow us to make the most of our investments in information security by ensuring the most effective protections are in front of the right people and right resources."

A key decision factor for Dartmouth was that WootCloud outperformed incumbent solutions on core threat and risk use cases. In addition, the solution offered new capabilities around network micro-segmentation and next generation access control using the existing access point infrastructure at no additional cost. Focusing on specific use cases such as bandwidth utilization, device identification related to student health and safety, and access rights for visiting faculty and students, WootCloud demonstrated its ability to adapt its technology to the challenges faced specifically by the higher education community.

"What drew me to WootCloud is that it does more than simply check all the boxes,” said Felix Windt, Sr. Director of Network Services at Dartmouth. “It’s not a black box solution, but a platform that easily integrates into our existing ecosystem. WootCloud gives us building blocks to use going forward as we develop and incorporate new solutions that will ultimately need to know what a networked device is and who it belongs to."

“Dartmouth’s implementation of WootCloud validates our ability to quickly secure a network with the most advanced AI-based capabilities for enterprise IoT security,” said Amit Srivastav, CEO of WootCloud. “In addition, it underscores other aspects of our Higher Education focus, which include not only ensuring academic integrity via adherence to use policies, but also quickly determining devices and users that might be in the vicinity of an incident or outbreak, especially in today’s environment, as part of a Health and Safety contact tracing policy.”

“As an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based security platform, its especially gratifying to be selected by the very institution that saw the birth of AI during a Summer Research Project in 1956,” added Srivastav.

More About WootCloud’s HyperContext Security Platform

An AI based, agent-less solution, WootCloud’s award-winning Hyper-Context Security Platform provides contextualized visibility and analytics for all devices, and uses this intelligence to segment the network, correlate threats and vulnerability propagation across interfaces and automate access control. Capabilities include:

Advanced device identification, classification, and modeling abilities to ensure 100% device visibility which leads to an accurate threat analysis and assessment of risks that a device poses to the organization. Accurate identification leads to improved efficiency in remediation.

Greater device intelligence coupled with higher accuracy in threat and risk assessment to provide actionable intelligence for Incident and Problem management in the ITIL framework.

The ability to supercharge network operations, delivering an integrated product offering with industry leading partners, to provide next-generation access control and network micro-segmentation capabilities.

WootCloud is the only smart device security platform that uncovers unmanaged devices on both the radio and network spectrum and analyzes hundreds of device parameters to generate unique device risk scores. This helps organizations discover gaps in their overall risk posture and the opportunity to close these gaps and tighten security controls. A privately held company, WootCloud is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in India and Argentina. For more information, visit our website to learn more.

