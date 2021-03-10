Reputation Deepens Executive Bench and Appoints Shannon Hernández as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, has named Shannon Hernández as the company’s general counsel and corporate secretary. In this role, Hernández will draw on her extensive experience leading in-house teams and serving as a strategic advisor to global software and SaaS companies to oversee all legal areas for Reputation, including strategy, commercial, IP and privacy during a period of rapid growth.



Hernández will leverage her history of helping companies scale for global success through key technology and integration partnerships, strategic alliances and M&A. She will also focus on building and leading a best-in-class legal team to support the company’s growth initiatives.

“Reputation is uniquely positioned to become the feedback-to-action platform for future-forward companies,” said Hernández. “I’m excited to bring my experience of strategic legal and business partnership to support Reputation’s unique partner ecosystem and platform in being the leading provider of solutions that help companies scale and transform their customer experience programs in the digital age.”

Enterprise Growth and Demonstrated End to End CX Capabilities

Reputation’s global footprint has grown to seven locations with more than 500 employees worldwide. The company has expanded its enterprise and mid-market customer base significantly, having recently added notable customers to an already impressive client roster. Reputation credits this increased interest in its RXM platform to the evolution in how companies do business and communicate with their customers. The influence of social media and unsolicited online reviews has never been more critical, giving consumers unprecedented access to knowledge about the brands they interact with. In turn, brands are relying on Reputation’s modern and open platform to transform feedback data from reviews, likes, listings, comments and clicks into their competitive advantage.

“Shannon has a demonstrated track record of building scalable, performance-oriented legal teams and key industry partnerships - she is a valuable asset for Reputation,” said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation. “Shannon’s deep working knowledge of the enterprise SaaS space, a passion for technology, and extensive global legal experience is exactly what our company needs to further cement our success as a built-to-last organization.”

Hernández joins Reputation from Sophos, where she served as Assistant General Counsel and Interim General Counsel. While there, she led the legal teams handling go-to-market legal strategy, complex commercial and technology transactions, product counseling and M&A, and oversaw the company’s $4 billion acquisition by a private equity fund. Before Sophos, Shannon led the legal team at Symantec responsible for supporting Symantec’s enterprise software, SaaS and hardware groups with respect to product legal strategy, complex licensing, technology partnerships and M&A.

Shannon received her J.D. from Yale Law School and an undergraduate degree in Quantitative Economics from Stanford University.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com) is the creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, and is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision-making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

